A 'sea change'? Government unveils plans to halt sewage flows into UK waters

The government has announced wide-ranging plans to overhaul the UK's sewerage systems and reduce discharges of raw sewage by 80 per cent by 2050.

The Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan outlines a range of options to try and reduce the strain on the UK's sewer system, including plans for mandatory sustainable drainage systems. The government also published a consultation on a range of associated measures, including time-bound targets for water companies to achieve the complete elimination of ecological harm from storm overflows. Further protection for public health and limits on storm overflow use are also to be consulted on, alongside details of how water companies will be expected to achieve these targets.

The package of announcements came as it was revealed water companies have admitted to discharging raw sewage more than 372,000 times into England's rivers, estuaries, and seas last year, according to government data.

Sewage overflows are permitted when licensed at times of heavy rainfall, but a number of water companies have been charged in recent years over illegal spills while campaigners have alledged that some water firms are routinely releasing sewage even during dry periods.

Responding to the new data, Dr Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: "These figures show another year of our waterways being choked by sewage pollution. This must change, for our own health as well as that of plants and animals struggling to survive in our polluted waters."

Benwell added that Defra's new plans were not ambitious enough if the government is to meet its 2030 legal deadline to halt wildlife's decline.

However, Environment Secretary George Eustice said the new package of measures would drastically reduce levels of water pollution. "We are the first government to set out our expectation that that water companies must take steps to significantly reduce storm overflows," he said. "Today, we are setting specific targets to ensure that those storm overflows are used only in exceptional circumstances - delivering on our Environment Act and building on wider work on water quality."

Under the proposals, the environmental impacts of 3,000 storm overflows affecting the UK's most important protected sites would have to be fully eliminated by 2035. On the same timescale, the government said it would work towards a target of 70 per cent fewer discharges into bathing waters.

By 2040, approximately 160,000 discharges, on average, would have been avoided, the government said, and by 2050 the figure would be cut by 320,000, roughly 80 per cent of the 2021 total.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: "Separating sewage from water people drink is one of the greatest public health triumphs of the last 200 years. The discharge of raw sewage, including from storm overflows into waters used by the public, should be an exceptionally rare event and we need to take action to reduce it substantially."

The plans were also welcomed by the Environmental Audit Committee, with chair Philip Dunne declaring that the plans represented "a sea change in policy action around sewage".

"For far too long - as we emphasised in our report on Water Quality in Rivers - policymakers, water companies and regulators have all turned a blind eye to the awful and disgusting practice of discharging raw sewage into our waterways," he said.

The six-week consultation on the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan opens today and closes on 12 May.

The moves were also welcomed by trade body Water UK. "If implemented, these historic proposals represent the single biggest investment in the water environment since the 1990s," a spokesperson said. "This level of transformation will require significant new investment over the next decade, building on the £3.1bn of spending between now and 2025."

However, they added that the targets could only be met if the government undertakes a number of policy reforms. "Crucially, meeting the targets will also rely on Government taking action," they said. "First, to reduce the many years of regulatory approvals needed to improve some overflows; second, to close loopholes like housing developers' right to overload sewers; and finally, action on flushed wet wipes that cause spill-triggering fatbergs."