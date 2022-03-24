Ambitious plans to deliver a major green hydrogen production facility off the Welsh coast have taken a step forward, after ERM Dolphyn and Source Energie unveiled proposals to develop green hydrogen-production plants alongside floating turbines in the Celtic Sea.

The first site under development - dubbed "Dylan" - has a target deployment date of 2027/2028 and would be located approximately 60 km off the Pembrokeshire coast. The site was selected following an in-depth analysis by the developers, which included a high-level shipping and navigation review. The team concluded that high average wind speeds and "strong expansion potential" for the site made it the ideal location for the proposed facility.

Future expansion could provide more than 2GW of capacity, which would provide enough green hydrogen to make a material impact on local and national decarbonisation targets, ERM Dolphyn said.

Both ERM Dolphyn and Source Energie said the Celtic Sea's location in a "strategic area", close to major energy demand centres and industrial sites, made it a particularly good site for its development.

Steve Matthews, commercial director for ERM Dolphyn said deep water around the UK and Ireland provided great opportunities to generate green hydrogen at scale, and to deliver a carbon free fuel as an alternative to fossil fuels. "Following on from our projects in Scotland and the North Sea, Dylan is an important additional step, which will help decarbonise areas around the Celtic Sea region, including South Wales," he said. "We are delighted to be working with Source Energie on this exciting prospect and very grateful for the support provided for Project Dylan by the Welsh Government".

The project is seen as a key element of the Welsh government's net zero commitment, as well as the Wales Hydrogen Pathway. It has therefore funded phase 1 and phase 2 studies to explore the suitability of the Celtic Sea to combine offshore floating wind and hydrogen production. The final report on phase 2 of the study will be published shortly, the Welsh government has said.

The development also has the backing from The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed and half the foreshore around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is currently carrying out a consultation process to identify suitable areas for offshore floating wind licenses.

Kevin Lynch, CEO of Source Energie, said: "We are delighted that The Crown Estate plan to assign areas in the Celtic Sea for floating offshore wind energy and we are actively engaging in the consultation process. We are also excited to work with ERM Dolphyn to take offshore green hydrogen production to significant industrial scale."