Joe Manchin: Meet the man who could single-handedlly torpedo US climate efforts

One man is blocking the Biden administration's plans for bolder climate action, and with the clock ticking down to the midterms he could seriously dent global decarbonisation efforts
President Joe Biden defeated the climate change denier Donald Trump back in November 2020. When campaigning, he promised to enact the most climate friendly legislation anywhere. But truthfully he hasn't...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial