'We can't run the economy on empty': CBI urges Chancellor to put energy efficiency and net zero at heart of Spring Statement

On the eve of the Chancellor's Spring Statement, the CBI has this evening called on Rishi Sunak to deliver fresh measures to tackle crippling energy costs and catalyse investment in the net zero infrastructure that can deliver sustainable growth across the UK.

Warning that the UK was facing the biggest squeeze on living standards in a generation thanks to soaring inflation, CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith urged the government to combine short term measures to help households, small businesses, and energy intensive firms with a longer-term plan to accelerate the net zero transition and shift the UK's growth trajectory.

"Understandably the Chancellor is expected to provide much-needed relief to vulnerable consumers reeling from rising prices, but unless we look after the UK's growth longer term we'll be storing up problems in the future," she said. "The time to act is now… Placing the UK on a path to sustainable prosperity by powering productivity growth and accelerating our transition to net zero is the only way to see real wage increases and improve people's living standards."

She added that the Spring Statement needed to combine both short-term emergency measures with a-long term plan for tackling the UK's sluggish productivity rates. "Short-term, policymakers need to shore up confidence by giving firms headroom to deal with the latest crisis," she said. "Next, incentivising investment far beyond political cycles is the best way of creating truly sustainable growth."

As such, Newton-Smith reiterated the CBI's long-standing calls for the government to accelerate the net zero transition and place low carbon infrastructure and technologies at the heart of the country's economic strategy.

"Ultimately, the way to boost the UK's economic resilience lies in securing and diversifying our energy supply while reducing domestic demand for energy," she said. "We need to innovate and move faster on developing renewables - we cannot afford to make the same mistakes with delayed decisions on nuclear and hydrogen. Nor can we afford to put off introducing a UK-wide programme increasing home energy efficiency. Above all, we can't run the economy on empty."

Specifically, the CBI is calling on the government to extend its COVID Recovery Loan Scheme until the end of the year, reduce network costs for energy intensive industries, and deliver a more generous support package for lower income households.

Moreover, the business group is urging ministers to introduce a permanent investment deduction to help drive investment in green technologies, an expanded energy efficiency programme for homes and domestic buildings, and a new mechanism for supporting hydrogen development similar to the contracts for difference regime that has helped catalyse the renewables industry.

Reports have suggested the government's imminent Energy Security Strategy will include a host of measures to help accelerate the net zero transition, such as planning reforms to encourage renewables development. However, the strategy is not now expected this week following reports of disagreements between Number 10 and the Treasury over how to support new nuclear projects.

Meanwhile, there has been remarkably little pre-briefing on the contents of tomorrow's Spring Statement with the Chancellor to date resisting calls to come forward with more ambitious measures to tackle the cost of living crisis beyond hints that he could cut fuel duty - a move that would be slammed by green groups and those economists who argue it disproportionately benefits richer households.