Barclays publishes updated climate plan ahead of 'say on climate' shareholder vote

Barclays has this week published its long-awaited climate plan, which it has confirmed it will put to a shareholder vote at its 2022 AGM in May in a landmark 'Say on Climate' vote.

The bank, the UK's largest financier of fossil fuels, has announced it plans to stop financing thermal coal mining by 2030 in OECD countries, before exiting thermal coal altogether five years later. It has also pledged to stop financing thermal coal power in all OECD countries apart from the US by the end of this decade, before expanding this commitment to all countries by 2035.

In addition, the bank has pledged to not work with any new clients engaged in thermal coal mining from 2023 onwards and exclude clients opening new thermal coal mines or power plants by the same date, unless it is satisfied its lending will not be made available to those activities.

The strategy also commits the firm to specific 2030 targets for reducing its financed emissions across energy, power, cement, and steel, which it claimed would "integrate to a 1.5C-aligned scenario". And it has pledged to align the renumeration of its executive directors with progress against climate commitments and incorporate methane into its greenhouse gas emissions accounting for the energy sector.

Barclays group chairman Nigel Higgins said the bank remained committed to delivering on its climate strategy and would continue to evolve it over time.

"It is not a simple task to address the climate challenge whilst also giving appropriate support to those companies which we believe are committed to the transition and respecting legitimate concerns about energy security, energy poverty and the just transition," he said. "We do hope that shareholders support the work that we have done so far, recognising that as always, there is more to be done."

But the strategy was slammed by sustainable finance campaigners, who commended the bank for its tougher stance on coal but argued its thin provisions for curbing investment in oil and gas meant Barclays could continue working with many of its most polluting clients, including BP, Chevron, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Shell, and Total.

Campaign group Market Forces said the plan was "so weak" that it would make the bank's net zero by 2050 target impossible. "If Barclays' new climate policy allows it to keep financing companies expanding the fossil fuel industry - then it's not a serious climate policy," said Adam McGibbon, UK campaign lead at Market Forces.

ShareAction senior research officer Lydia Marsden warned the plan included a "number of troubling loopholes".

"Their 2030 phase out for thermal coal power isn't inclusive of the US, a coal generation powerhouse, following the country's absence from a pledge at COP to phase out coal in the coming decades," she said. "The 2023 start-point of restrictions to coal expansionists also arrives two years behind International Energy Agency (IEA) guidance, in spite of long-term investor engagement on the issue."

Despite a raft of new coal policies, the bank has failed to update its oil and gas policy, she noted, meaning that its strategy allowed it to finance a number of activities inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, including fracking, oil sands, and new oil and gas extraction. "This is particularly concerning given the bank's prominence as the number one financier of oil sands as well as fracking among European banks," she said. "Investors have already urged the bank on numerous occasions to reduce its oil sands financing due to key economic, environmental, and social risks. Meanwhile, its fracking policy omits the US, where the bank has significant exposure."

Mardsen added it was "misleading" for the bank to claim its new financed emissions targets were in line with IEA recommendations. "Although this is the case for their energy target, Barclays has set emission reduction ranges for its power, cement, and steel targets. The lower ends of the target ranges it has are worryingly unambitious they reflect what clients were planning to do anyway," she said. "It begs the question of whether they are meaningfully departing from business as usual for their clients."

