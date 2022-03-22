Study: UK must cut fossil fuel production by 74 per cent by 2030 to deliver fair net zero transition

Rich countries should end oil and gas production by 2034 to give poorer nations a fair chance to replace the income they generate from fossil fuels within the framework of global climate goals, fresh research has found.

A new study from the University of Manchester commissioned by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) assessed how the world's remaining fossil fuel budget for a 1.5C warming scenario should be split between countries, depending on their levels of wealth, development, and economic reliance on fossil fuels.

For a 50 per cent chance of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C, the report warns the highest capacity countries - such as the UK, USA, Italy, Canada, and Australia - should cut oil and gas production by 74 per cent cut by 2030 before ending it altogether by 2034.

Countries in this category produce more than a third of the world's oil and gas but have an average non-oil GDP per person of $50,000 and so can afford to phase out their fossil fuel production, the report argues.

In contrast, nations with average non-oil GDP of $3,600, such as Iraq, Libya, and Angola, should aim to deliver a much smaller cut in their oil and gas output of roughly 14 per cent by 2030, according to the research. The nations in this category supply just one ninth of global demand of oil and gas, it notes.

The study argues that countries like South Sudan, Congo-Brazzaville, and Gabon may be relatively small producers but they generate little economic revenue apart from oil and gas production and could face political instability if fossil fuels revenues were abruptly withdrawn.

Kevin Anderson, professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, stressed that the net zero transition needed to be done in a way that was fair to poorer countries.

"There are huge differences in the ability of countries to end oil and gas production, while maintaining vibrant economies and delivering a just transition for their citizens," he said. "We have developed a schedule for phasing out oil and gas production that - with sufficient support for developing countries - meets our very challenging climate commitments and does so in a fair way."

Anderson noted that rocketing oil and gas prices that have been exacerbated by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine further strengthened the case for phasing out oil and gas as quickly and fairly as possible.

"Had we spent the last 20 years establishing an efficient and sensible use of energy alongside a massive roll-out of renewables, we would not now be scrabbling around for alternative oil and gas supplies and facing the impacts of volatile prices," he said. "Now is exactly the time we should be planning for a renewable twenty-first century rather than reliving the oil-based twentieth."

The research is published as calls mount in the UK for the government to ramp up renewables deployment and deliver a national energy efficiency programme to alleviate household's skyrocketing energy bills and reduce Russia's ability to fund its war machine through oil and gas sales.

The Prime Minister is due to publish an Energy Security Strategy in the coming weeks that will set out plans for bolstering the UK's energy independence. The strategy is expected to focus largely on ramping up renewable deployment, however ministers have also confirmed they intend to support new oil and gas production as part of efforts to boost energy security - an approach energy and climate experts have warned is misguided given that gas prices are set by international markets, and oil and gas fields can take decades to come online.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.