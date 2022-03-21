The Chancellor can and must act now to support millions of households facing fuel poverty

clock • 4 min read

The Spring Statement should set out stronger support for boosting household energy efficiency, write Green Alliance's Joe Tetlow and Sam Alvis

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UK inflation was spiralling. Driven by the wholesale rise in the price of gas and the reopening of the global economy, by the start of this year inflation had...

More on Politics

Study: Net zero can cut costs for consumers in wake of energy crunch
Energy

Study: Net zero can cut costs for consumers in wake of energy crunch

Numbers crunched by Onward think tank, Carbon Brief website, and University of Oxford researchers set out economic case for accelerating move away from fossil fuels

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 March 2022 • 4 min read
Energy Security Strategy: Are the PM and Chancellor at loggerheads over the role of green energy?
Policy

Energy Security Strategy: Are the PM and Chancellor at loggerheads over the role of green energy?

Reports over the weekend suggest growng discord between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson about the extent to which new nuclear and clean energy projects should feature in UK's response to soaring energy bills

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Hornsea One offshore wind farm
Wind

Reports: Government to ramp up wind power and energy efficiency efforts in response to Ukraine crisis

Upcoming Energy Security Strategy expected to include higher targets for offshore and floating wind, alongside new energy efficiency measures

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 March 2022 • 4 min read