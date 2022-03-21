Paris Agreement climate goal 'on life support', warns UN secretary-general

The Paris Agreement's commitment to limit global warming to 1.5C is on ‘life support', the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has today warned.

Speaking this morning as part of the Economist Sustainability Summit, Guterres said the Paris Agreement's key goal "is in intensive care", adding that world leaders needed to acknowledge the true scale of the climate crisis and "tell it like it is".

Focusing on the war in Ukraine and its impact on climate and energy policy, the Secretary-General warned economies should not exploit the current energy supply crunch as an excuse to roll back climate commitments.

"As major economies pursue an "all-of-the-above" strategy to replace Russian fossil fuels, short-term measures might create long-term fossil fuel dependence and close the window to 1.5 degrees," he warned. "Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use."

He said that such a short termist approach would "madness", adding that "addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction".

Guterres also stressed there remained an urgent need to build on the commitments governments made at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year.

"Keeping 1.5 alive requires a 45 per cent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century," he said. "That problem was not solved in Glasgow. In fact, the problem is getting worse. According to present national commitments, global emissions are set to increase by almost 14 per cent in the 2020s. Last year alone, global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by six per cent to their highest levels in history. Coal emissions have surged to record highs."

As such, he voiced fears that even limiting global temperature rises to the Paris Agreement's wider goal of 2C may be "out of reach".

Guterres also stressed that wealthy countries must "finally make good" on a $100bn climate finance commitment to developing countries and deliver the funds in full this year.

His comments came as scientists working on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) began two weeks of discussions over the third instalment of the Sixth Assessment Report, which will analyse the progress made in limiting global emissions and the available mitigation options for slashing emissions across systems and sectors.

The latest report is the third significant IPCC report in eight months with the previous two analysing the causes and impacts of a changing climate.

Climate mitigation can be applied across all greenhouse gas-emitting sectors and activities. These include energy, transport, buildings, industry, waste management, agriculture, forestry, and other forms of land management. Mitigation options also include controversial technologies such as carbon capture to reduce the amount of CO2 that is already present in the atmosphere.

Speaking to the BBC, Imperial College's Prof Jim Skea, co-chair of the group of scientists behind the latest report (Working Group III), confirmed carbon capture technologies were now firmly among the options scientists were considering.

"We have a lot more material, this time on carbon dioxide removal," he said. "That is, not putting carbon into the atmosphere, but getting it out again. The report was scoped out to cover the full spectrum of carbon dioxide removal approaches, which vary absolutely hugely, and the carbon dioxide that is removed can end up in very different stores and in very different places. So, it was within the scope of the report to cover the whole lot, basically."

The Working Group III contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report references over 18,000 scientific papers. The concluding Synthesis Report to the Sixth Assessment Report is scheduled to be finalised in autumn 2022.

In comments opening the conference, Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC, said: "The IPCC assessments so far made it very clear that: human-induced climate change is widespread, rapid, and intensifying. It is a threat to our well-being and all other species. It is a threat to the health of our entire planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future."