Government extends grants for buying electric vans and trucks through to 2025

A government grant scheme offering businesses thousands of pounds off the price tag of electric vans and trucks has been extended by a further two years, in a move Ministers expect to support the purchase of tens of thousands of greener vehicles.

Plug-In Van and Truck Grants have supported the purchase of more than 26,000 electric vehicles (EVs) since the programme launched in 2012, offering up to £5,000 off the cost of a large electric van and £16,000 off the initial cost of a small truck.

Today's announcement means the grant schemes will now run through to 2024/25, although from 1 April the threshold of size for eligible electric trucks will rise from 3.5 tonnes to 4.25 tonnes, with vans weighing up to 4.25 tonnes able to claim the £5,000 grant.

Recategorising the weight criteria for grants was aimed at targeting support "where it's most needed", the government said, by allowing heavier and most costly trucks of up to 12 tonnes to benefit from funding support.

The government said that with vans responsible for almost five per cent of the UK's CO2 emissions, extending the grants for electric vans and trucks by a further two years was "essential" to help meet climate and air pollution goals.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said the government was "backing a generation of green growth for our thriving fleet sector".

"As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow at speed, this extension to our grant scheme will allow tens of thousands more vans to be purchased, transporting goods in a way which is kinder to our environment," she said. "This will support our vital, ongoing work to clean up our air in towns and cities right across the country and build back greener."

The grants offer money off the price tag of more than 30 models of eligible electric vans and trucks in the UK.

Industry figures suggest the UK has the highest number of plug-in electric vans sold in Europe, and the government also pointed to growing demand with grant applications four times higher last year than they were in 2020.

To date, the government has committed £2.5bn to electric vehicle grants and charge point infrastructure in order to support the transition to zero emission road vehicles, with over 450,000 ultra low and zero emission vehicle purchased through the schemes so far.

The move comes after the government faced fierce criticism for recently slashing grants towards the purchase of electric passenger cars from £2,500 down to just £1,500, with environmental campaigners and auto industry groups arguing that cutting grants would jeopardise efforts to meet the UK's goal of ending the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2030.