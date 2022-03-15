'Fundamentally flawed': ClientEarth launches legal action against Shell's board over climate plan

ClientEarth has confirmed it has launched a legal action against the board of directors at Shell, which alleges that the oil and gas giant's climate strategy is insufficiently robust and as such is in breach of UK company law.

The environmental law charity announced this morning that it had notified the energy giant of its claim against the company's 13 executive and non-executive directors, noting the case is the first to try and hold company directors personally liable for failing to properly prepare for the energy transition.

Under the UK Companies Act, a corporate board of directors is legally required to act in a way that promotes the company's success, and to exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence in doing so. ClientEarth intends to argue that Shell has breached this duty by failing to adopt and implement a climate strategy that credibly aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

ClientEarth lawyer Paul Benson said the charity had concluded there are "sufficient grounds" to claim that Shell's board was mismanaging its exposure to climate risk through its "fundamentally flawed" climate plan.

Shell maintains its strategy is consistent with the 1.5C temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, but observers have argued the plans fall far short of delivering the emissions cuts required to meet global climate goals, with the company on track to deliver a 4.4 per cent increase in net emissions by 2030.

"If, as we claim, the company's plan is being held up to be Paris-aligned when it is not, then there is a risk of misleading investors and the market at large," Benson said. "Despite Shell's current profits, failing to properly prepare the company for the inevitable net zero transition only increases the company's vulnerability to stranded asset risk, and to massive write-downs of its fossil fuel assets."

ClientEarth claims it is acting in the interest of Shell's employees and shareholders by pursuing the case, which it claims will help ensure the company's pursuit of near-term profits do not come at the expense of its long-term commercial viability. As such it has today called on the oil and gas major's institutional investors to support its claim and use their leverage to compel the board to adopt a strengthened climate strategy that better mitigates against climate risk.

"The business world is littered with examples of companies that failed to adapt," Benson argued. "Shell risks going the way of Kodak and Blockbuster. Unless the board changes course, long-term value will be eroded, and eventually destroyed."

The shareholder litigation is launched nearly a year after a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its group-wide emisisons, including those produced by the fossil fuels it sells, by 45 per cent by the end of 2030. The company is currently appealing the ruling.

Shell has faced growing pressure from its shareholders over its climate strategy, with a resolution that called for the company to introduce Paris-aligned emissions targets amassing 30 per cent of votes at its 2021 annual general meeting.

Benson warned that if there are further delays to setting out a new climate plan, then the net zero transition would become even more disruptive for Shell and its investors. "The longer the board delays, the more likely it is that the company will have to execute an abrupt handbrake turn to retain commercial competitiveness and meet the challenges of inevitable regulatory developments," he said. "Shell's shareholders need certainty that the company is using their capital effectively in its navigation of the global energy transition and is genuinely pursuing the climate goals that it says it is."

Benson warned the company's plan to increase dividends and buy back more shares following its windfall profits last year amid record high gas prices was short sighted, given significant investment would be needed to make the organisation net zero compliant.

"Boosting dividends and buybacks might placate investors temporarily, but that approach is short-sighted, if - as the board maintains - the money is critically needed to prepare the company for a net zero landscape," he said. "The proportion of investment currently going to Shell's transition is, relatively speaking, miniscule. There needs to be greater focus on the long term and greater investment in renewables to break free from fossil fuels and their inherent volatility."

Shell had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment on the case at the time of going to press. But a spokesperson told the Guardian this morning that: "To be a net-zero emissions business by 2050, we are delivering on our global strategy that supports the Paris agreement. This includes the industry-leading target we have set to halve emissions from our global operations by 2030, and transforming our business to provide more low-carbon energy for customers.

"Addressing a challenge as big as climate change requires action from all quarters. The energy supply challenges we are seeing underscore the need for effective, government-led, policies to address critical needs such as energy security while decarbonising our energy system. These challenges cannot be solved by litigation."

ClientEarth's latest action is part of a growing wave of climate litigation cases that have been launched in England of late, including an action launched by a coalition of environmental groups against the UK's Oil and Gas Authority over its policy to maximise economic extraction in the North Sea and cases launched in January by ClientEarth and Friends of the Earth against the government's net zero strategy.

