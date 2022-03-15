'Absolute necessity': Ford expands EV line-up in race to meet 600,000 sales goal by 2026

Ford has further accelerated its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions in Europe, yesterday announcing fresh targets to sell more than 600,000 electric cars and vans by 2026, before shifting to solely selling zero emission vehicles by 2035.

The announcement bolsters previous commitments from the firm, which had already pledged to ensure all its passenger cars and two-thirds of its commercial vehicles sold in the UK and Europe were pure-electric by 2030. It is also aiming to sell two million EVs globally by 2026.

In the short-term, the US car brand is planning to launch seven new all-electric car and van models to market in Europe by 2024 in order to support its enhanced sales target for the continent, with a view to achieving a six per cent margin on its earnings before taxes during the year prior.

The new line-up is set to include two medium-sized passenger EVs and an electrified version of the Ford Puma from 2024, in addition to a new four new electric commercial vehicles, including two new one-tonne Transit e-van models and two new Tourneo multi-purpose EVs.

In addition, Ford committed to ensuring all the vehicles it sells in Europe are zero emission by 2035, and announced that it is seeking to achieve carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and suppliers by the same date.

Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford's European business, said yesterday's announcements "signal what is nothing less than the total transformation of our brand in Europe".

"Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe," he said. "It's also about the pressing need for greater care of our planet, making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement."

The news comes just a fortnight after Ford announced plans to split its EV business out from its internal combustion engine division, in a move it said was designed to accelerate innovation and delivery of its zero emission vehicle range.

Ford is already investing $2bn in EV manufacturing capabilities at its Cologne base, including through a new battery assembly facility which is due to start operations in 2024, while it is also working to boost EV capacity at its manufacturing plant in Craiova, Romania. In addition, the firm is embarking on a joint venture with SK On Co. and Koç Holding aimed at building one of the largest EV battery plants in the wider European region near Turkey's capital Ankara, boasting an annual capacity of 30-45GWh.

Jim Farley, Ford's president and CEO, said he was "delighted to see the pace of change in Europe - challenging our entire industry to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles".

"Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe," he added.

