'Green energy sprint': Labour unveils energy security plan, as fracking row intensifies

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
'Green energy sprint': Labour unveils energy security plan, as fracking row intensifies

Ahead of the release of the government's new Energy Independence Strategy, the opposition has published a five-point plan to curb fossil fuel imports and help households cope with soaring bills

Labour has today attempted to draw a clear dividing line with the government over its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling on Ministers to deliver a more wide-ranging plan to slash fossil...

