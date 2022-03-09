Move over, offsetting: Could carbon insetting be the next big thing in corporate decarbonisation?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
Nespresso's insetting scheme focuses on tree-planting in its coffee plantations | Credit: iStock
Image:

Nespresso's insetting scheme focuses on tree-planting in its coffee plantations | Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen is given an exclusive look at the world's first insetting guide for business

Companies have turned to carbon offsetting projects to compensate for their greenhouse gas emissions for more than a decade, but the phase "carbon insetting" features less frequently in corporate sustainability...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Not yet comprehensive or complete': CCC warns of serious gaps in UK Heat and Building Strategy

Taking charge: What are the rules for selling electricity to EV drivers?

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
03

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

'This will encourage the world to go for green solutions': Boris Johnson touts plan for fresh UK energy supply strategy

07 March 2022 • 6 min read

More on Offsets

'Carbon insetting': New guide launched to help businesses tackle supply chain emissions
Supply chain

'Carbon insetting': New guide launched to help businesses tackle supply chain emissions

EXCLUSIVE: International Platform for Insetting launches new guide to help corporates work with suppliers to curb their emissions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 March 2022 • 2 min read
Fridays for Future activists, Youth strikers taking action outside Standard Chartered Bank in London, UK calling for the bank to stop funding fossil fuels and climate chaos. (Credit: Stephen Chung)
Investment

Investors urge Credit Suisse to strengthen climate policies ahead of AGM

Group of 11 major financial institutions back co-ordinated move calling on bank to curb fossil fuel interests

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read
Climetrics identifies sustainable practices by equity funds (Credit: CDP)
Biodiversity

Climetrics: CDP highlights most environmentally-friendly equity funds

AXA, HSBC, and La Banque Postale Asset among those with top-rated funds in their portfolios

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 March 2022 • 2 min read