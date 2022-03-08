Coal-powered recovery drove carbon emissions to record high in 2021, IEA warns

Latest figures are evidence world has failed to deliver sustainable economic recovery from Covid-19, agency warns
More carbon emissions were produced by the global energy sector in 2021 than ever before, as soaring international gas prices and the recovery from the pandemic drove an increase in coal-fired power generation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial