Coal-powered recovery drove carbon emissions to record high in 2021, IEA warns

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
An open cast coal mine and power plant in Poland | Credit: iStock
Image:

An open cast coal mine and power plant in Poland | Credit: iStock

Latest figures are evidence world has failed to deliver sustainable economic recovery from Covid-19, agency warns

More carbon emissions were produced by the global energy sector in 2021 than ever before, as soaring international gas prices and the recovery from the pandemic drove an increase in coal-fired power generation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Number one cash flow to Putin's war chest': Might European governments really sanction Russian oil and gas?

Women and net zero: Who is tracking gender disparity in the UK's green jobs market?

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Energy

An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Politics

UK unveils plan to ditch Russian oil imports by end of 2022

Government says it is working to secure alternative supplies from other regions, such as the US, the Netherlands, and the Gulf, as it prepares wider energy security plan

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 March 2022 • 4 min read
Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock
Energy

'Number one cash flow to Putin's war chest': Might European governments really sanction Russian oil and gas?

The UK and EU are in the process of drawing up plans setting out how they will reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas. But could they cut off supplies altogether, amid growing pressure from campaigners and the Kremlin's foreboding threats to launch...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 March 2022 • 9 min read
The EU Commission is aiming to accelerate its push away from Russian gas
Energy

'Bloody hard, but possible': EU accelerates green energy plans in bid to ditch Russian gas

European Commission unveils strategy to replace two-thirds of its Russian gas imports with LNG, biomethane, hydrogen, energy efficiency, renewables and heat pumps this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 March 2022 • 7 min read