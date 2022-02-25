'Hugely alarming': Latest 2020 fuel poverty data sparks fresh calls for national energy efficiency drive

Charities have raised the alarm over a "hugely alarming lack of progress" on tackling fuel poverty in the UK, after statistics published by the government yesterday reveal that 3.16 million households in England were classed as fuel poor in 2020, even before the international gas crisis sent energy prices soaring.

Data for 2020 published yesterday by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) shows a modest reduction in fuel poverty levels in England, with the percentage of households struggling to keep their homes warm dropping to 13.2 per cent from 13.4 per cent the year before.

Similarly the average fuel poverty gap for England - the reduction in fuel costs needed for a household to no longer be classed as fuel poor - fell marginally from £229 to £223 between 2019 and 2020, according to the analysis.

The figures also show the number of homes with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C or above in England increased from 47.8 per cent in 2019 to 52.1 per cent in 2020.

"Thanks to improvements being made to the energy efficiency of people's homes across the country, the number of households living in fuel poverty in 2020 is down by 1.6 million since 2010, and around 20,000 since 2019," a government spokesperson said.

But experts have been quick to warn the modest improvements in the number of people in fuel poverty cover a period before the international gas price crisis, which has sent energy costs skyrocketing for consumers.

Energy bills are set to rise sharply in April when Ofgem's price cap increases from £1,277 to £1,971 in April. Oil and gas prices have surged again this week following Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, leading some analysts to warn average domestic energy bills could rise again to around £3,000 a year if prices stay at current levels.

The National Energy Association (NEA), which uses a separate measure from the government to calculate fuel poverty, said it expected the true number of households in fuel poverty in the UK to reach 6.5 million in April, up from four million last October.

It has also warned the current rate of progress on tackling fuel poverty means it will take 60 years for the UK to meet its 2030 goal for all fuel poor households to reach an EPC rating of C or above.

"Despite a long lag in the government data for England; these new statistics do shine a light on a hugely alarming lack of progress to meet the UK government's statutory fuel poverty commitments," said Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action group. "By 2030 there should be no fuel poor households living in energy inefficient homes. But, based on current progress, instead of eight years, it will take over 60 years for that to happen."

"The government also had a clear goal to improve the least efficient homes by 2020, but over 180,000 of the poorest households in England are languishing in the most expensive to heat homes," he added.

Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said the latest figures should be treated with caution.

"2020 had the pandemic, but not gas crisis," she wrote on Twitter. "Lots of people are & will struggle with bills this year, meaning more will choose between heat and eat. Evidence clear that insulating homes in short term & #NetZero (less gas) in long term will shield households from future volatility."

The figures are published as the government comes under growing pressure to ramp up investments in energy efficiency in a bid to shield households from rising energy bills.

A spokesperson for BEIS said the government intended to ramp up energy efficiency investments over the coming years to shield households from bills inflated by the cost of gas. "The best long-term method to keep household energy costs down is through improving the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings so we use less expensive gas, which is why we are also investing over £6.6bn over this Parliament to these ends," they said. "We are also providing support worth £21bn this financial year and next to ease short-term pressures and help working families, low-income households and the most vulnerable with energy bills."

But Smith warned government had to go further, warning energy bills could soon reach up to £3,000 per year for those living in the least efficient homes, if they were to heat their homes to a healthy or reasonable level.

"The energy crisis should be a wake-up call to do far more to protect these households, but key programmes are missing in action," he said. "Fully honouring the manifesto commitments and delivering on their previous proposals would immediately help us get back on track. These statistics highlight why we haven't got any time to waste."

The Climate Change Committee has similarly warned repeatedly that if the UK is to get on track to deliver on its medium and long term emissions goals then the pace of building upgrades urgently needs to increase.

