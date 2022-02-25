Tesco and Asda tap fruit coating technology to tackle food and packaging waste

Fruit stocked in select Tesco and Asda stores are set to be covered in an edible coating product designed to extend their shelf life and reduce plastic waste, as part of trials announced by the two supermarket chains this week.

Tesco announced yesterday that oranges and lemons sold in 80 stores in the Peterborough area will stock Apeel-coated Jaffa oranges, Jaffa easy peelers, and lemon packs to understand the effect the protection has on the fruits' shelf life.

The news came just a day after Asda announced it would start covering citrus fruit and avocados with the plant-based protection in more than 150 stores, as part of its ongoing drive to reduce food waste.

Apeel uses the same materials found in peels, seeds, and pulps to create an extra 'skin' for fruit and vegetables that prevents spoiling by sealing moisture in and keeping oxygen out. Trials of the technology have found it can more than double the shelf life of numerous fruits and vegetables with natural peels, according to the company.

Tesco said the trial had the potential to help reduce its use of plastic packaging, noting that Apeel replicates the protective benefits otherwise offered to fruit and vegetables by plastic.

"Tackling food waste is one of the ways we're working hard to minimise our environmental impact and help protect the planet," said Sarah Bradbury, Tesco Group quality director. "Apeel could be a powerful tool in helping us cut waste in our supply chain and help customers reduce it in their homes."

Asda senior director, Dominic Edwards, said the supermarket similarly hoped to be able to offer longer-lasting produce to consumers, which would help them reduce the environmental impact of their diets. "During this programme, we will be learning more about the benefits of longer-lasting produce for our customers, and we are looking forward to seeing what further developments this could lead to in the future," he added.

The moves came in the same week as waste charity WRAP published the results of new research that suggested retailers should rethink their reliance on plastic packaging for fresh produce, arguing that there was now compelling evidence that the sale of loose items does not lead to higher levels of food waste, as had been previously thought.

