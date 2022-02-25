Vodafone unveils raft of circular economy services in bid to extend phone life

Vodafone has unveiled plans for a suite of services designed to enable customers to trade in, repair, and recycle their mobile phones, as part of a drive to minimise electronic waste and reduce the emissions generated by its products.

The telecommunications giant announced this week that it will soon offer a more comprehensive range of services designed to drive a more circular economy, including an expanded refurbished smartphone selection, a digital platform where mobile phones can be traded or recycled, and enhanced insurance, support, and repairs for devices.

It said it would be encouraging customers to return any mobile devices at the end of their ability to function, and, wherever possible, ensure they are recycled responsibly or repurposed for social or charitable causes.

Meanwhile, a new tie-up with refurbishment firm Recommerce will enable its customers to choose from a range of high-quality, pre-owned devices when purchasing a handset.

"Vodafone has a leading role to play in developing and driving a circular economy for mobile devices that significantly reduces their impact on the environment," said Alex Froment-Curtil, chief commercial officer at Vodafone Group. "We are pioneering a comprehensive, digital offering that makes it easier for our customers to extend the life of their current smartphone, or to buy and own a refurbished device."

Keeping a handset for an extra year can reduce its lifetime CO2 impact by up to 29 per cent, and purchasing a refurbished smartphones saves around 50 kilograms of CO2 equivalent, 20 per cent less than the equivalent newly manufactured smartphone, Vodafone said.

The company has also this week announced the launch of a cloud-based platform that aims to help farmers transition to more sustainable practices.

The MyFarmWeb platform unveiled on Thursday aims to provide farmers with a means to store, visualise, and view information gathered via agricultural Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and other data sources in the field.

The data stored on the platform will help farmers make decisions about soil and crop health, effective water use and precision fertiliser and pesticide application, Vodafone said, arguing these measures will help improve farm productivity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pilots of the technology are underway in five farms in Europe, including operations managed by Dairygold in Ireland.

