Food waste: WRAP urges retailers to ditch packaging and 'Best Before' labels for fresh produce

For years efforts to tackle plastic packaging waste have had to wrestle with the argument that it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by extending the life of fresh produce and curbing food waste. But now waste charity WRAP is seeking to challenge that assumption and is today urging retailers to ditch plastic packaging and 'best before' labels for fresh fruit and vegetables, after releasing research findings which suggest unpackaged produce can serve to curb levels of food waste.

After leading an 18-month project with input from industry that was aimed at examining the link between food waste in the home and the use of plastic packaging, the waste charity has concluded that selling fresh, uncut fruit and vegetables loose - without packaging - has huge potential to reduce waste.

As a result it is calling on major UK retailers to rethink how they sell uncut fresh produce, by ditching packaging and selling items loose, while also removing date labels such as 'Best Before' recommendations and encouraging customers to refrigerate produce at 5C or lower.

Such efforts, it said, could prevent 14 million shopping baskets of food from going to waste, as well as avoiding the equivalent of 1,100 waste trucks full of plastic packaging.

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, said the research "could be a game changer in the fight against food waste and plastic pollution".

"We have demystified the relationship between wasted food, plastic packaging, date labels and food storage," he explained. "While packaging is important and often carries out a critical role to protect food, we have proven that plastic packaging doesn't necessarily prolong the life of uncut fresh produce. It can in fact increase food waste in this case. We have shown the massive potential to save good food from being thrown away by removing date labels."

During its research, WRAP tested five commonly wasted food items - apples, bananas, broccoli, cucumber, and potatoes - by storing them in the original packaging at different temperatures.

It found selling the five products loose and removing Best Before dates could result in a combined saving of around 100,000 tonnes of household food waste, more than 10,300 tonnes of plastic, and 130,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

"This saving comes from both enabling people to buy the right amount for their needs and to use their judgement to decide when items are still good to eat," WRAP explained.

It comes amid growing momentum in the campaign against the use of Best Before labels on food and drink. Unlike 'Use By' dates they offer only a recommendation for ideal consumption deadlines, which detractors argue encourage consumers to dispose of perfectly edible food.

WRAP said it was currently working alongside the Food Standards Agency and Defra to update its best practice guidance on 'best before dates', with the hope of developing a pathway for ensuring more fresh fruit and veg do not carry such labels.

Meanwhile, countries are set to meet for a UN meeting next week at which the potential of a global plastic treaty to try and drive down use of the material is high on the agenda.

Alongside its research today, WRAP published a list of key plastic items which it urged firms to remove as far as possible by the end of 2022, including plastic packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, non-compostable tea and coffee bags, and wrapping for multi-sale packs of tins, bottles and cartons.

Other items on the list which WRAP is urging retailers not to sell include PVC cling film, non-compostable fruit and veg stickers, and single use plastic sachets in cafés and restaurants.

Gover said tackling plastic pollution and food waste in the UK retail space would help to save money and curb environmental impacts. "We are all living with the reality of the climate emergency and the rising cost of living," he said. "This new clarity could not be more timely. We need retailers to step up and follow our recommendations so we can achieve real progress in tackling food waste and plastic pollution. This helps save the planet and us money at the same time - a real win-win."

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said many retailers "are already trialling in their stores to assess how we can make more progress".

"Retailers have led the way in reducing plastic and food waste," he said. "WRAP's report covers areas many retailers are already trialling in their stores to assess how we can make more progress."

