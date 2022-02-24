Maddening Mad Men

clock • 2 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

"Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the problem is, I don't know which half," as John Wanamaker famously said. Some may question the effectiveness of advertising, but the truth is that a multi-billion dollar industry is not built solely on smoke and mirrors.

Advertising works, and in an age of psychological profiling, granular engagement metrics, and social media targeting it arguably works better than ever. Which is why today's report from Greenpeace Nordic...

Upgrade

Access BusinessGreen for two weeks for free, including:

  • The latest news
  • In-depth articles
  • Special features and analysis

Start trial

*If you have already taken out a free trial in the last 9 months, please email [email protected]

Most read
01

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
03

Study: Efficient heat pumps 'can be cheaper than gas boilers' for UK households

17 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

UK's push for net zero should aim to emulate offshore wind policy, report urges

18 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Warmer and greener': Government announces £67m Home Upgrade Grant awards

21 February 2022 • 3 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

All aboard

The net zero transition is a finance problem. The requirement for significant sums of upfront capital that will unlock massive long term benefits is the challenge at the heart of the climate crisis.

BusinessGreen
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Is this it? Are we at risk of over-estimating the neo-climate sceptics?
Politics

Is this it? Are we at risk of over-estimating the neo-climate sceptics?

It is important not to overstate the strength of arguments against climate action that have repeatedly falied to gain traction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 February 2022 • 6 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

The cradle of credibility

Yesterday, a major new report emerged that sought to question the credibility of many leading corporate net zero targets. Such reports are both increasingly frequent and broadly welcome. If net zero strategies are to be of any use it is vital they are...

BusinessGreen
clock 09 February 2022 • 3 min read