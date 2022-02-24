Maddening Mad Men

"Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the problem is, I don't know which half," as John Wanamaker famously said. Some may question the effectiveness of advertising, but the truth is that a multi-billion dollar industry is not built solely on smoke and mirrors.
Advertising works, and in an age of psychological profiling, granular engagement metrics, and social media targeting it arguably works better than ever. Which is why today's report from Greenpeace Nordic...
Upgrade
Access BusinessGreen for two weeks for free, including:
- The latest news
- In-depth articles
- Special features and analysis
*If you have already taken out a free trial in the last 9 months, please email [email protected]