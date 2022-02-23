'We are all connected to deforestation': £300bn of UK pensions invested in deforestation-risk firms, study finds

Over £300bn of UK pension money is invested in companies and financial institutions with high deforestation risk, research published today claims.

Carried out by the Make My Money Matter (MMMM) campaign, research consultancy Systemiq and conservation NGO Global Canopy, the research found that for an average defined contribution pension saver in the UK, £2 of every £10 saved is invested in businesses at high risk of driving forest destruction worldwide.

Film maker and scriptwriter Richard Curtis, co-founder of MMMM - which is campaigning for a net zero pensions sector - said the report underscored the scale of pensions investments are both damaging the natural environment, as well as exacerbating climate change, and mostly without savers' knowledge.

"There's an old saying ‘if a tree falls in a forest, and no-one hears, does it actually make a sound?'" he said. "Suddenly this old saying has become one of the world's most important questions. Because while we may not see the forests falling or hear the trees crashing, we are all connected to deforestation. We're connected as consumers, as citizens, and as this report powerfully highlights, as pensions holders too. Because it's our money - managed through our pensions - that's being invested in companies driving deforestation, damaging the environment, and threatening lives and livelihoods across the planet."

Prior research by the ethical pensions campaign found that deforestation is savers' top concern when it comes to their pension investments, yet the latest findings show that pension holders could unknowingly invest over £6,500 in companies that are negatively impacting the planet.

In total, almost a third - 31 per cent - of UK pension fund public equity and corporate bond investments are in companies and financial institutions with a high risk of causing deforestation, according to the study.

Global Canopy executive director Niki Mardas said the research showed it remains "too easy for pension funds to turn a blind eye to the deforestation risks hidden in the investments they make on our behalf".

Meanwhile, Katherine Stodulka - a partner at Systemiq and programme director at the Blended Finance Taskforce - stressed that changes in the pensions sector were "critical to tackling deforestation".

"It has powerful tools to understand climate- and nature-related financial risk and is collectively working to set ambitious net zero targets," she said. "Delivering on those targets depends on portfolios being deforestation-free. Without this, there is no net zero."

A version of this story originally appeared at Professional Pensions.

