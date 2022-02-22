Study: Diverting aviation subsidies into green transport could unlock hundreds of thousands of green jobs

Cutting aviation emissions and expanding green transport networks would generate more jobs while costing the taxpayer less than the bailouts handed to the aviation sector during the pandemic, a fresh analysis has claimed.

A report published yesterday by climate charity Possible and employment think tank Autonomy estimates that an annual investment of £9.5bn a year in rail network expansion, domestic tourism, net zero aviation research, cleaner fuels, and other technologies and solutions that could drive a reduction in aviation emissions could generate between 280,000 and 340,000 jobs.

The proposed funding package contrasts with the £12bn bailout provided by the government to the aviation industry in the first year of the pandemic, a period where the sector is estimated to have cut 46,000 jobs, the report notes.

Arguing that the aviation sector has a "poor track record" on protecting workers from job cuts, the report calls on the government to stop giving taxpayer-backed handouts to the sector and instead enact policies that can open up new jobs in green transport.

A survey of more than 1,000 people working in aviation included in the report found that just 21 per cent of respondents said the industry offered them secure employment for the future.

Alethea Warrington, campaigner at Possible, said the UK's climate targets were being undermined by Ministers' refusal to enact "sensible, popular policies" that would reduce demand for flights.

"With just 15 per cent of people taking 70 per cent of all our flights, we could protect the climate and cut aviation emissions by reducing frequent flying, with little impact on most people's travel," she said. "As our research shows, ambitious policies to reduce demand for flights and ensure people can travel by train could help create the good, green jobs the UK needs,"

Possible and Autonomy are also calling for the introduction of a frequent flyer levy that can fairly reduce demand for flights while raising funds to invest in low-carbon transport, as well as a "right to retrain" scheme that supports retraining of aviation workers for low-carbon sectors.

Kyle Lewis, co-director of Autonomy, said it was critical to reduce the number of flights to meet climate goals. "This study shows that reining in the aviation industry would actually have a positive impact on jobs and would help with the transition to a low-carbon economy," he said. "The government must rethink their disastrous tax reduction for domestic flights and urgently come forward with new plans that would reduce passenger numbers, not increase them."

In response to the call to action, a Department for Transport spokesperson pointed to various transport decarbonisation plans published by Ministers in the last year, and said the government remained committed to creating jobs in green industries.

"The government has long been committed to going further and faster to tackle climate change and creating thousands of green jobs across the country," the spokesperson said. "Before COP26 we had already published the Transport Decarbonisation Plan, the Net Zero Strategy and our Jet Zero Consultation. We also invested £14bn keeping trains running throughout the pandemic and our Plan for Rail is delivering greener, faster, more efficient travel."

However, the report from Possible and Autonomy comes just days after official government statistics revealed that the UK green jobs market has flatlined over the past seven years with an increase in the number of people working in sectors such as offshore wind and green financial services offset by the slowdown in the energy efficiency sector.

Meanwhile, both the UK rail and bus industries are facing huge uncertainty over post-covid funding settlements, with experts fearing the coming months could see a drastic rolling back of public transport services of the Treasury refuses to extend funding arrangements introduced during the pandemic.

