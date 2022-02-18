'Zero energy bills home': Developer Ilke Homes plots ultra-efficient house in Essex

A new factory-built home designed to be so energy efficient that occupants would not have to pay gas or electricity bills is set to be installed at an Essex housing estate, as part of a pilot project announced this week by modular housing developer Ilke Homes.

Using artificial intelligence, robotics and digital design technologies, the firm plans to create factory-built homes powered by renewable electricity, and claims residents would be able to save up to £40,000 over 20 years by not having to pay for gas or electricity.

The two-storey family home is to be precision-engineered in a factory and transported to the town of Standford-le-Hope, where Ilke Homes is building a 153-home, shared ownership development with support from specialist asset manager Gresham House, it explained.

The zero-energy-bill-house will benefit from a range of low carbon technologies, with rooftop solar panels providing clean electricity to power the building's appliances, including the home's air source heat pump, alongside a domestic battery storage unit to ensure excess renewable energy is stored for use at times when the sun isn't shining, it explained.

A raft of energy efficient technologies are also being installed in a bid to cut energy bills to zero, including highly efficient LED lighting, efficient water fittings and ventilation systems, in addition to the installation of "highly insulated" walls, floors and roofs, and airtight windows and doors.

The announcement comes amid growing concern about the climate and economic impacts of the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock, particularly with rising international gas prices having sent wholesale gas and electricity prices skyrocketing. An increase to the UK's energy price cap from April is also set to double household energy bills for at least-three quarters of households.

Ilke Homes CEO Giles Carter said the launch of the ‘zero bills home' was an example of how businesses could help governments deliver upon climate goals while helping to reduce citizens' exposure to fuel poverty amid the ongoing gas price crisis.

"Since the turn of the century, UK households have become overly reliant on gas imports, leaving consumers at risk from rising wholesale gas prices," he said. "Thanks to advances in manufacturing, materials, and renewable energy, we have created homes that not only drastically reduce household bills but also give consumers greater control over their own energy usage."

Ilke Homes' zero bills home, which is being developed with support from specialist investor Gresham House and shared ownership housing association SO Resi, is part of the company's drive to deliver 1,000 operational zero carbon homes for investors, housing associations and councils across the UK annually.

Gresham House and Ilke Homes are working to deliver 101 of these zero carbon homes at the Hope Green development in Essex, it said.

Alistair Wardell, investment director at Gresham House said its partnership with Ilke Homes was an "innovative and much-needed solution" to a historic undersupply of shared ownership housing in England's southeast.

"Gresham House is committed to helping alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the UK and to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions to this problem," he said. "This project will deliver real-world benefits to residents in Hope Green and is another step on the journey towards widespread development of net zero residential homes across the UK."

Kush Rawal, director of residential investment at SO Resi, said it was important that sustainable homes remained affordable.

"The housing sector clearly has a big part to play in driving down carbon emissions and moving towards more sustainable methods of construction and environmentally friendly homes," she said. "However, we have always stressed that it is important to strike a balance and work with partners such as ilke Homes and Gresham House to ensure a move to green living remains affordable for the consumer, otherwise we risk creating a two-tier society where being sustainable is only for those who can afford it."

