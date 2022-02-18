'No regrets fiscal stimulus': Firms intensify calls to ditch VAT on energy efficiency upgrades

The Treasury is facing yet more calls to slash VAT on energy efficiency upgrades to homes in order to incentivise households to carry out green retrofits to their homes that can tackle fuel poverty and shield citizens from volatile energy prices.

Trade groups the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), Solar Energy UK and the Federation of Master Builders, as well as energy firm E.ON and engineering consultancy Sweco are among organisations stepping up their appeals this week for an overhaul of tax rates on green home upgrade products.

It comes amid soaring home and business energy bills caused by the global spike in fossil gas prices, with costs set to rise yet again to around £2,000 a year for the average home from April, prompting growing calls for a nationwide energy efficiency programme to decarbonise the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock.

In a letter sent to the Chancellor on Thursday, the ADE argued the removal of VAT on retrofit measures was a "fast turnaround, no regrets fiscal stimulus" that could drive a mass home retrofit programme that would enable the UK to meet its climate goals, while reducing fuel costs for consumers and generating 95,000 jobs in construction and the wider economy.

The letter - which also has been signed by directors from Saving Energy UK, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Insulation Authority, Energy Saving Trust, Instagroup, E.ON, Sweco and Leeds City Council - notes the current tax system currently incentivises the carbon-intensive replacement of existing buildings over green retrofits, because new build projects benefit from a zero per cent VAT rate.

"Regardless of what policies and other incentives exist for the retrofit market, with 20 per cent VAT on all retrofit works to existing homes, there is a strong disincentive to carry out deep retrofit works," the letter notes. "This is a particularly critical issue considering the ongoing energy price crisis - whilst energy efficiency solutions alone cannot solve the issue of soaring energy bills, they are an effective way in which the UK can work to futureproof the warmth, health and comfort of its citizens."

Meanwhile another separate report commissioned by the MCS Charitable Foundation and delivered to Treasury officials yesterday similarly calls for the 20 per cent tax on home energy efficiency improvements and renewables to be reduced to zero.

The research, which has been endorsed by Solar Energy UK, the Federation of Master Builders, and the National Energy Foundation, warns the current tax regime is a "major barrier" to the much-needed retrofit of 29 million homes in the UK.

David Cowdrey, director of external affairs at the MCS Foundation, said the UK's climate goals were at stake. "Current government policies fall short of meeting 2050 emissions targets but taking action on VAT will make installing energy efficiency measures more affordable," he said. "It also sends a clear signal of support to businesses as the low carbon heating sector will create tens of thousands of skilled, green, jobs. Energy efficiency needs to be made a priority."

The report, written by independent tax experts Tait Walker, warns that 70 per cent of UK-owned homes are not eligible for any energy saving grants, a situation that is markedly different to other countries in Europe where incentives have led to increased take up of heat pumps and other energy efficiency measures.

It argues that a "broad-based positive tax incentive", like a targeted VAT reduction, can provide "vital" support that can insulate the millions of homes across the UK while reducing fuel bills.

"Following Brexit the government has autonomy over VAT, but they are not exercising this power," Cowdrey noted. "The financial loss to the Treasury would be minimal, but the ripple effect of such positive action would be far reaching. Now is the time for a targeted VAT reduction on energy efficiency measures and domestic renewables."

A spokesperson from the Treasury said the government would consider the views raised by the various organisations rallying for tax reform that could drive green home retrofits.

The spokesperson noted that certain energy saving materials already benefitted from a reduced tax rate. "The government already maintains a reduced rate of 5 per cent VAT for the installation of many Energy Saving Materials - such as solar panels - and is investing £3bn over this Parliament to help more than half a million lower income homes become more energy efficient, saving households £290 on average," they said.

