London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks off £90m green bond plan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today unveiled plans to issue £90m in green bonds, as part of plans to leverage more than £500m of investment in support of the capital's net zero transition.

Khan announced plans to commit a record £90m of Greater London Authority (GLA) funds in support of efforts to cut emissions, with £4m earmarked to develop high-impact green investment opportunities for the public and private sector, and £86m to support a substantial GLA Green Bond programme, financing direct decarbonisation investment by the GLA Group and its strategic partners as part of the Mayor's Green Financing Facility.

The Mayor's Office said the investment would support projects to make social housing and public buildings more energy efficient and deploy clean technologies such as solar PV, heat pumps, and district heating systems across London. The initial £90m investment from the GLA is expected to help unlock over £500m to finance such low-carbon projects.

Overall, the programme is estimated to support more than one million tonnes of carbon savings over the lifetime of the projects and lower energy use by 328,638 MWh a year, the equivalent to the energy used by nearly 85,000 homes in a year, while also supporting jobs in London.

The green bond programme is expected to work in conjunction with the £30m Mayor's Energy Efficiency Fund, which was announced at last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

"I've committed to making London net zero by 2030, faster than any other comparable city," said Khan, who is also chair of the C40 Group of Mayors committed to accelerated climate action. "We are facing a pivotal moment in our efforts to tackle the triple dangers of toxic air pollution, climate change and congestion to the health of Londoners and wider society. I also want London to be a zero-pollution city and have expanded our Ultra Low Emission Zone to cover all of inner London so that far fewer children have to grow up breathing toxic air."

He added that it was critical to mobilise both public and private finance in support of the net zero transition. "I have been clear that climate action and our economic recovery must go hand in hand," he said. "This will require record investment and coordinated action from everyone - cities, businesses, national governments and communities - to truly turn the tide. That is why I am leading the way by committing £90m to help unlock more than £500m of private investment through green bonds to support low carbon projects and create the green jobs that will help make our target of a zero-carbon capital a reality by the end of this decade."

The news is the latest in a string of major green bond announcements from governments, public bodies, and corporates. Last week, S&P Global Ratings published a report predicting global issuance of sustainable bonds, including green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds, will surpass $1.5tr in 2022.

The report said the market was expected to continue its recent growth trend, which has seen sustainable bonds share of the global bond market climb from five per cent in 2018 to 11 per cent in 2021. It is now tipped by S&P to command approximately 17 per cent of total 2022 issuance.

The report follows an analysis from Climate Bonds Market Intelligence, which found the green bond market continued to accelerate last year, topping half a trillion dollars for the first time with $517.4bn of issuances. Meanwhile, the market for social and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) and transition labels grew around 50 per cent year-on-year to $646.5bn in 2021.

Consequently, the 2021 total for labelled sustainable debt volume reached a record $1.2tr, according to Climate Bonds definitions.

