Firm behind UK's first commercial virtual power plant secures £295,000 boost

Hopes of one day using electric vehicles (EVs) as mobile batteries to help stabilise the UK's electricity grid have received a boost today, with software specialist ev.energy scooping up an additional £295,000 in funding from the government's innovation agency to help scale up its virtual power plant system.

The announcement follows the UK's first commercial operation of the system in Norfolk and Essex in December, which saw ev.energy use its software to reduce local electricity demand using only EV batteries.

Working in partnership with local electricity distributor UK Power Networks (UKPN), the system automatically responded to signals of high power demand by pausing EV charging in order to alleviate strain on the grid.

It is envisaged that EV drivers that utilise the service would then be able to earn reward points worth up to £60 a year in retail vouchers, or use those points to offset their carbon emissions from charging up their cars, according to ev.energy.

William Goldsmith, ev.energy's head of grid services, hailed the funding boost today as "a significant milestone for domestic flexibility".

"UKPN has always been great to work with, and we hope to share our technology with the support of Innovate UK's funding to support other utilities, charger manufacturers, and the wider industry in the UK and around the world," he said.

The near £300,000-backing for the firm announced today brings its total funding from Innovate UK to £754,000, which has been awarded via UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI) Prospering the Energy Revolution programme.

With between eight and 11 million electric vehicles (EVs) expected to be driving on UK roads by the end of the decade, there is a growing need to ease the pressure placed on the grid by concurrent charging of EVs.

At the same time, the UK is looking to significantly grow its renewable energy capacity in order to help meet climate goals, which also puts pressure on the grid due to the intermittent nature of wind and solar power generation.

Grid flexibility technologies, such as ev.energy's virtual power plant technology, are therefore increasingly seen as crucial to support the UK's net zero transition over the coming decades, while also potentially delivering financial benefits for EV users and billpayers.

"While these localised Virtual Power Plants are currently small in scale, they demonstrate the significant potential that can be unlocked from smart charging as the number of electric vehicles increases," said Sotiris Georgiopoulos, head of smart grid development at UKPN. "By using apps like ev.energy, smart charging can make electric vehicles part of the solution for a clean, reliable and affordable electricity grid that benefits everyone."

It follows similar news last week from energy giant Centrica Business Solutions, which announced it has inked a 10-year contract to secure grid flexibility services from three battery storage plants currently being developed across England by Arlington Energy.

Totalling 89MW of battery storage assets all boasting one-hour duration, the three projects are set to be completed by the summer. Once commissioned, the three batteries are set to be utilised to provide flexible supply and help stabilise the UK's increasingly renewables-dominated bed, Centrica Business Solutions said.

Dan Connor, head of optimisation sales at Centrica Business Solutions, described the agreement with Arlington Energy as "one of the largest battery optimisation deals in the UK".

"The flexible, multi-market approach is crucial to maximising the impact of battery storage," he said. "It helps ensure that greater levels of renewable energy can be brought on stream and used effectively, which is fundamental to reaching net zero. Providing confidence in the level of returns will bolster the significant interest and investment we are currently witnessing in the storage sector."

