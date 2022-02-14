EY plots £100m net zero consulting service backed by major UK recruitment drive

EY has confirmed plans for a £100m investment in the UK, alongside a recruitment drive to appoint 1,300 staff to support the launch of a new service dedicated to helping businesses develop net zero strategies and meet tightening environmental reporting regulations, the global consulting giant announced today.

Dubbed EY Carbon, the service has been launched in response to forthcoming regulations that require all UK-listed companies and financial institutions to publish net zero strategies by 2023, the firm said.

It added that EY Carbon's remit would be to advise and support affected businesses in developing "robust, ambitious" net zero plans ahead of the expected uptick in independent scrutiny and verification requirements. As such it plans to add 1,300 sustainability professionals to its team over the next three years.

Alison Kay, EY's managing partner for client service, said the firm's significant investment in an expanded sustainability team would help UK businesses unlock new opportunities created by the net zero transition, while also better mitigating against the risk of 'greenwashing'.

"Decarbonisation is critical to tackling climate change and requires more than just financial data and reporting - it impacts everything from taxation, operating models, supply chains, data, products and much more," she said. "Investors, employees and communities are increasingly holding businesses to account over their sustainability credentials, and inaction is simply not an option. Businesses that will thrive in a net-zero economy must lead on this agenda with transparency and pace."

Formerly EY's market segment leader for energy, Rob Doepel has been appointed managing partner for sustainability, which will see him lead the new team of, initially, 250 sustainability professionals, the company said.

Doepel, who brings 15 years' experience in the power and utilities industry to his new role, described sustainability as "one of the defining issues of our generation".

"While we have seen a number of large, medium and small businesses sign up to net zero targets, the new requirement for UK listed businesses to publish their plans by 2023 is a significant shift," he said. "It is an extremely positive step in the fight against climate change but means that businesses will need to move from purpose statements and pledges, to the detailed transition plans that will lead to positive action being taken."

A key part of EY Carbon's remit will be to help businesses in measuring and reporting on the climate and environmental impacts of their value chain, Deopel said.

"The new regulations also include tracking Scope 3 [value chain] emissions," he explained. "In addition to the emissions a business produces from its own operations, a listed business must track indirect emissions that occur across its supply chain. Accurately tracking and recording these will present a real and significant challenge for businesses as we move towards the 2023 deadline."

The move follows hot on the heels of a report last week that accused many leading companies of operating net zero strategies that had "low integrity" due to their alleged failure to adequately tackle their value chain emissions.