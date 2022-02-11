Good Energy shareholders back renewables assets sale after Ecotricity forces vote

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Good Energy's Delabole wind farm in Cornwall | Credit: Good Energy
Image:

Good Energy's Delabole wind farm in Cornwall | Credit: Good Energy

Long-running battle for control of green energy supplier Good Energy shows no sign of abating, despite shareholders voting against Ecotricity-backed resolutions

Good Energy has seen off an attempt to remove one of its board members and halt the planned sale of its clean energy generation assets, after its shareholders last week voted against two "disruptive" resolutions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are Europe's leading banks flouting their net zero pledges?

Firm behind UK's first commercial virtual power plant secures £295,000 boost

Most read
01

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

10 February 2022 • 7 min read
02

EY plots £100m net zero consulting service backed by major UK recruitment drive

14 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Government moves to turbocharge renewables roll out with annual auctions

09 February 2022 • 5 min read
04

SSE ramps up Net Zero Acceleration Programme with new carbon targets

08 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

'A steep learning curve': Are top corporates really failing on their net zero goals?

08 February 2022 • 12 min read

More on Energy

'Breakthrough moment': Renewables generators get 'green light' to provide grid stability services
Infrastructure

'Breakthrough moment': Renewables generators get 'green light' to provide grid stability services

GB Grid Code update means National Grid ESO can for the first time procure grid stability services from renewable generators

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 February 2022 • 3 min read
Let 2022 be the year we get serious about fossil-free heating
Energy

Let 2022 be the year we get serious about fossil-free heating

Edward Robinson of the Electrify Heat﻿ campaign sets out the top three tasks to get kick start the UK's nascent heat pump market in 2022

Edward Robinson, Electrify Heat
clock 14 February 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: STEAG
Solar

STEAG advances plans for 55MW Norfolk solar plant with battery storage

UK arm of German power group announces it has secured permission to build park near King’s Lynn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 February 2022 • 2 min read