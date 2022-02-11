Global Briefing: Greenpeace's Jennifer Morgan appointed as Germany's climate envoy

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Credit: Greenpeace International
Image:

Credit: Greenpeace International

Germany's climate diplomacy coup, Duke Energy's ambitious new coal phase out plans, and all the big green business news from around the world this week

Greenpeace International boss Jennifer Morgan appointed as Germany's top climate diplomat The new German government has underscored its commitment to climate action this week, with the shock news that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How to finance Scope 3 emissions reductions on farms

How Apkudo is automating supply chain links to fight e-waste

Most read
01

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

10 February 2022 • 7 min read
02

Government moves to turbocharge renewables roll out with annual auctions

09 February 2022 • 5 min read
03

Leading CEOs join PM's rebooted Business Council in bid to 'accelerate net zero'

05 February 2022 • 5 min read
04

'Climate heroes': Government urged to launch green skills 'charm offensive'

07 February 2022 • 6 min read
05

SSE ramps up Net Zero Acceleration Programme with new carbon targets

08 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Credit: Heathrow Airport
Aviation

Heathrow vows to make 2019 the 'year of peak carbon'

Airport unveils new carbon, water, and waste targets in updated sustainability plan

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 February 2022 • 4 min read
Coca Cola produces more than 120 plastic bottles a year | Credit: iStock
Waste

Cola Cola Company pledges to make a quarter of its packaging reusable by 2030

Greenpeace hails target as 'first substantial reuse commitment from a major brand'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 February 2022 • 2 min read
Unlocking funding for farms can help transition the agriculture sector from a carbon emiter to a carbon sink. Credit: Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi
Supply chain

How to finance Scope 3 emissions reductions on farms

Theresa Lieb, GreenBiz.com
clock 11 February 2022 • 5 min read