'Climate heroes': Government urged to launch green skills 'charm offensive'

The government should launch a campaign to recruit and train a generation of 'climate heroes' that can help install the clean technologies that will be critical to boosting the UK's energy security and delivering on its climate goals.

That is one of the key recommendations from a new report today by the Social Market Foundation (SMF) think tank, which warns that concerted action is required to tackle looming skills shortages that could derail the UK's net zero transition.

The report focuses on the government's goal to install up to 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 in order to help slash emissions from homes and buildings. The government is poised to launch a new Boiler Upgrade Grant scheme to encourage people to switch from gas boilers to electric heat pumps, while new rules are set to ban the use of gas boilers in new build homes from 2025. But industry insiders have long warned that meeting the new targets could be jeopardised by a shortage of trained installers.

Today's SMF report, which will be published in partnership with a cross party group of MPs and the European Climate Foundation, echoes these warnings. Based on extensive interviews with industry leaders and workers, the report found that many plumbers and boiler installers are keen to support the switch to clean technologies, but frequently lack clear incentives to undertake the training that would allow them to install heat pumps.

At the same time the sector is struggling to attract sufficient numbers of new entrants to meet the anticipated surge in demand that is expected as heat pump costs fall and demand for greener heating systems increases.

As such, the report argues that the government should launch a national "charm offensive" to encourage more people undertake green heat installation training and show plumbers the financial and environmental advantages of supporting the transition to heat pumps. It also urges Ministers to push through reforms that would boost demand for heat pumps and improve access to high quality and reasonably priced training services.

Specifically, it calls on the government to stimulate consumer demand by boosting the Boiler Upgrade Scheme; launch a clear national information campaign on the phasing out of fossil fuel heating for installers and consumers alike; consider providing tax relief for sole trader and self-employed installers when they are re-training; and set out clear training standards and certification for all heat pump installers.

Amy Norman, senior researcher at SMF, said the switch to heat pumps should also be seen as a means of reducing the UK's exposure to surging wholesale gas prices.

"Energy bills are rising because we're too reliant on imported gas bought on international markets where prices are soaring," she said. "Taking the gas out of home heating will help to reduce that demand and protect households from this volatility, so the plumbers and installers involved will be doing great service to the country.

"Plumbers and heat installers are going to be absolutely vital to the huge national effort to get the carbon out of our home heating. But right now, they don't have the clarity or incentives they need to get training in fitting heat pumps. We need a dramatic call from government to call up a generation of climate heroes who will take the carbon out of our homes."

She also argued that any new campaign should focus on the hugely important role plumbers will play in the net zero transition. "The message is clear: your country needs you to get trained to fit the heat pumps that will help make Britain's homes cleaner, greener and less dependent on expensive imported gas," she said. "To seize the opportunity of a Net Zero economy, we're going to need a lot more plumbers and heat installers, but there is concern in the sector that not enough young people want to get into the trade. Ministers should use the government's messaging power to celebrate plumbers and heat installers as 'Climate Heroes' playing a vital role in delivering a greener future."

Her comments were echoed by Conservative MP, Peter Aldous, who argued that "making sure we have more workers with the skills needed to give Britain greener homes and cut our use of expensive gas must be a national priority".

"The report demonstrates to people across the political spectrum that with the right policies and priorities, Net Zero will deliver a better economy, rich in opportunities for skilled and rewarding work," he added.

The report came on the same day as the Forestry Commission launched a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship initiative to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week that aims to encourage more people to enter the forestry industry.

The Development Woodland Officer programme is to be jointly led by the Forestry Commission, the University of Cumbria, and the Institute of Chartered Foresters, and will offer a three-year, paid development opportunity for individuals looking to kickstart a career in forestry. Up to 45 Development Woodland Officer positions are set to be created over the next three years, with the first cohort of 15 Officers starting in September this year.

"This new programme offers a new and exciting career pathway into the forestry sector for people from all backgrounds and abilities," said Forestry Commission chief executive, Richard Stanford. "It offers the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience, a BSc (Hons) and the potential to gain Chartered Forester status with the Institute of Chartered Foresters. The Forestry Commission apprentices will be paid and will gain all these qualifications, with zero tuition fees and no need for a student loan.

"We are looking for ambitious, driven individuals who are eager to support our ambitious tree planting plans and ensure our precious woods and forests continue to flourish for generations to come."

The announcement follows the publication of the England Trees Action Plan, which set out plans to treble tree planting rates in England during this Parliament, funded through an expected £500m from the Nature for Climate Fund.

And in further green skills news, engineering firm Assystem today announced it is looking to recruit 450 people in the UK to work on low carbon projects at its sites in Blackburn, Bristol, Derby, and London.

The roles are designed to support the company's work on new nuclear, rail, and other low carbon infrastructure projects, which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

"It is an exciting time for Assystem in the UK, our business is fully aligned to achieving the UK's decarbonisation plan to meet its net zero commitments, so we must have a strong team to deliver these new infrastructure projects," said Simon Barber, managing director for Assystem in the UK.

"Today the UK is in a new era of building energy technology, delivering new electrified transport infrastructure, and is delivering major nuclear new build and nuclear decommissioning programmes… Our growth in the UK is matched by our commitment to invest in the training and development of our employees and to building the diverse workforces of the future."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.