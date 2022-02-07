New housing developments in England accused of 'locking people into car dependency'

Housing developers in England are still consistently failing to incorporate sustainable transport into their designs, with almost all new developments examined by fresh research released today found to actively encourage car-dependent lifestyles.

The research, carried out by the organisation Transport for New Homes, examined 20 new housing developments across England and found that for every new home as many as two to three car parking spaces had been built. The study warned the approach risked pushing up CO2 emissions and worsening air pollution, while undermining efforts to encourage the wider use of public transport and active travel.

Most new greenfield housing estates are not being built with walking in cycling in mind, with limited close access to amenities such as community centres, shops, cafes, and other businesses, thereby locking communities into car dependency and adding to congestion, the report warned.

Transport for New Homes, which works to encourage less car dependent lifestyles, said that with housing developers continuing to prioritise car use rather than active travel and public transport in their designs, there was a clear need for an overhaul of national planning policy.

The current National Planning Policy Framework and associated guidance is "counter-productive" and instead needs redrafting to "make it unequivocally clear that building around sustainable transport modes is essential for a low carbon future and healthier and sociable local living", the report argued.

The study also calls for "much clearer direction" for both the private sector and public bodies to help deliver new greenfield housing developments that are far less reliant on private car use, with a focus on drafting new local transport plans and building shops and amenities within walking distance of new communities.

"We cannot go on as we have been, building many hundreds of thousands of new homes in places which are not only impossible to serve with sustainable transport, but actually promote more and more travel by car," said Jenny Raggett, project coordinator at Transport for New Homes. "At a time of climate emergency and with a need to cut congestion on our roads, this is not the way we should be building for the future. We have to draw the line and do things differently."

The group last year visited around 20 developments in Dorset, York, Leeds, and other parts of England, almost all of which risked creating sedentary lifestyles and isolation for new residents, as well as limited choices for people who do not drive, it said.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation and a chair of the Transport for New Homes' steering group, said that far from being addicted to their vehicles, people generally made rational travel choices based on the options available to them, but that too often infrastructure encourages car use.

"Residents of new housing developments make their transport decisions based on a mix of what they see is available, what's convenient, what's reliable, and what's affordable," he explained. "If developers, planners and architects continue to push new homes into locations that are poorly connected to the services we all need by any means other than the private car, but don't even recognise that fact, then we're in the worst of all worlds because car-dependent residents will end up blocking both the roadway and the footway with their vehicles. What's needed is some joined-up thinking that puts accessibility up front, rather than languishing as an afterthought in the process."

Transport for New Homes said the findings of their research flew in the face of ambitions set out by the government to encourage more sustainable transport options in new developments.

The government's Transport Decarbonisation Plan published last year set an ambition to ensure public transport, walking, and cycling become "the natural first choice for daily activities", but the report argued there was scant evidence of this ambition being translated into planning decisions for new housing developments.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it welcomed the report and "agreed that new development should be less dependent on cars", and argued that existing planning policy was already clear in that regard, with further updated guidance expected later this year.

"By 2030, we want half of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled and are investing £3bn into bus services," it said in a statement. "National Planning Policy is clear that significant development should give priority to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport and we will be updating guidance later this year to promote street design that favours walkways and cycle paths over motor traffic."

