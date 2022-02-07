Government delivers £179m to boost energy efficiency of social housing

The government has unlocked £179m of funding to help curb energy use and carbon emissions from social hosing properties with poor levels of energy efficiency performance.

Announcing the first wave of funding awards through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund this morning, the government said it planned to boost the energy efficiency of 20,000 properties that currently have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower.

The funds will be spent on a range of energy efficiency enhancements, including external wall and roof insulation, energy efficient doors and windows, heat pumps, and solar panels at 69 locations across the country, according to the update.

Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan said the public investment programme would help social housing residents save money off energy bills.

"The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes and this funding will continue that as we deliver huge benefits for social housing residents - ensuring they keep more of their cash," he said. "The £3.8bn we're investing through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping drive down energy bills for thousands, targeting help to those who need it most by making their homes warmer, more comfortable and greener."

Funding will be allocated to local authorities who will deliver the energy efficiency improvements alongside social housing providers before March 2023, the government explained.

The government estimates that roughly 9,000 jobs in the green energy sector will be generated as a result in the energy efficiency investment programme.

National Housing Federation chief executive Kate Henderson said the group welcomed the announcement of the first Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund recipients.

"Alongside helping us to achieve our crucial net zero target, this will mean warmer, more comfortable homes for social housing residents, and importantly help to protect them from rising energy bills," she said. "Housing associations are committed to working with government to upgrade the nation's social housing stock, and this fund will play a vital role in this."

The funding awards come just days after the Chancellor unveiled a £9.1bn package of support to help households with rising energy bills as soaring gas prices have sent wholesale electricity and gas prices skyrocketing.

The plans include a £200 per household loan that will have to be paid back over five years and an extension of the Warm Home Discount grant scheme for fuel poor households. However, the proposals faced criticism from green groups and energy efficiency experts who accused the Chancellor of squandering the opportunity to come forward with increased funding for energy efficiency improvements that can help to curb energy bills and carbon emissions in the long term.

