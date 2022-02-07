Study: Climate messages on menus can double plant-based meal sales

Adding environmental and climate messages to restaurant menus can serve to double orders of plant-based foods, according to a US study, which described the tactic as a "promising, scalable strategy" to help food providers encourage more sustainable dietary choices among customers.

The research, which was led by the World Resources Institute (WRI), tested 10 different sustainability messages across lunch and dinner menus on 6,000 study participants in the US in a bid to identify which approach - if any - was most successful in driving greener consumer choices.

Each of the 10 short messages on the menus touted the environmental or climate-related credentials of eating plant-based foods, but also offered additional messages that focused on other aspects of the dish, such as improved health, taste benefits, and the opportunity to be part of a wider positive movement.

It found that every single one of the 10 different green messages led to an increase in plant-based meals ordered by diners, compared to a cohort of participants who were given menus without any environmental messaging at all.

However, some messages were especially effective at driving up interest in lower carbon meal choices, with two in particular doubling the number of plant-based food choices made by participants, according to WRI.

In addition, participants were more likely to order a vegetarian dish the next time they ate out.

While just over 12 per cent of participants using menus without any climate messages opted for plant based meals, the share was as high as 25 per cent for participants confronted with a message focused on the idea that small changes such as diet choices "can make a big difference" to the planet.

Another menu message, which touted the climate benefits of plant-based food alongside the opportunity for diners to become part of a "growing movement" cutting out meat, also delivered a significantly increased uptake in low carbon food options of 22.5 per cent, the research found.

Other messages - which pointed to other benefits such as healthy eating, tastier food, and helping to build a more sustainable future - also enjoyed notable success, boosting plant-based food choices by at least 17 to 20 per cent in each case, according to the study.

WRI said that while the study was a simulated event, the messages tested in the study offered examples of those which could be adopted and tailored to a wide variety of real-world retail and food service outlets.

Simple messages on menus are potentially easier for food providers to implement compared to specific environmental impact labelling, and could therefore play a significant role in helping to drive more sustainable consumer behaviours, it said.

"A key insight for food service providers and retailers is that the approach is scalable and easy to implement," the study explained. "Although additional research is needed to substantiate and expand upon the evidence base, the results from this study suggest that nudging consumers via climate messaging in the context in which consumers make diet-related decisions is a promising, scalable strategy for encouraging more sustainable dietary choices."

Food-related greenhouse gases have been estimated to account for up to 37 per cent of total global emissions, with meat and dairy based foods contributing twice the amount of those from plants, prompting growing urgency and research into the means of encouraging more sustainable diets.

In the UK, catering and facilities giant Compass has been exploring similar approaches as part of its drive to become a net zero business by 2030, last year introducing eco-labels on menus at the workplace catering sites it operates.

Offering guidance to food firms looking to drive greener choices among its customers, WRI said the findings of its US study showed that updating menus and messages offered a simple climate solution for food businesses.

"In particular, messages communicating the environmental trade-offs between meat- and plant-based options in conceptual terms (e.g. energy needed to charge a phone) or social trends in plant-based menu uptake (e.g. percentage of people who choose vegetarian options) appear to be particularly effective in influencing consumers' behaviour," it said.

