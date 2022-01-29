Octopus Energy targets French market with Plüm Énergie acquisition

Michael Holder
Octopus Energy Group is now valued at more than $5bn | Credit: Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy Group is now valued at more than $5bn | Credit: Octopus Energy

Energy firm steps up European expansion, as it warns of 'tough' year ahead for market due to gas supply crunch

Octopus Energy Group has made its first foray into the French energy market with the acquisition of green energy supplier Plüm Énergie, as the rapidly growing UK-based firm continues to step up its international...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

