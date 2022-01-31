M&G acquires stake in Greencore in £500m boost for 'climate positive' homes plan

Investment manager says it now plans to invest up to £500m in future sustainable housing developments
Global investment manager M&G last week announced it has acquired a majority stake in Greencore Construction in amove that is expected to help accelerate the development of thousands of new 'climate positive'...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial