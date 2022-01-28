BritishVolt teams up with Lotus to develop tailor-made sports car batteries

Britishvolt continues to drum up growing interest in its battery manufacturing and development plans, today announcing a partnership with Lotus to develop tailor-made electric vehicle (EV) battery cells for the sports car brand.

Britishvolt, which is currently pressing forward with plans to build the UK's first 'gigafactory' for producing EV batteries at scale in Northumberland, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop "innovative" battery cells for Lotus's upcoming electric sports cars.

The companies plan to collaborate on integrating cell formats and chemistry to boost energy density, power capabilities, and fast charging capacity, in order to improve the range and driver experience of Lotus sports cars, and ultimately drive down the cost of EVs across the wider market.

Oliver Jones, chief commercial officer at Britishvolt, said the partnership demonstrated that "the legacy one-size-fits-all cell strategy is no longer valid in the rapidly developing electric mobility market".

"It also reinforces Britishvolt's differentiation strategy of close customer intimacy and partnering to fully optimise battery solutions and enable the differentiation so important to these iconic brands and products," he added.

The partnership will benefit from the close proximity both firms' research and development centres in Coventry, they said. The city is fast becoming a major hub for EV and battery development in the UK, with Indian EV firm Ola Electric just yesterday choosing it as the site for a new £100m design hub.

The latest news comes just days after Britishvolt secured an undisclosed sum of UK government funding to support the development of its Northumberland battery factory, which also helped unlock a further £1.7bn backing from private investors.

BusinessGreen understands the government could invest around £100m in the gigafactory, where Britishvolt is aiming to produce 300,000 battery packs a year - roughly a quarter of the current market - once it becomes operational at the end of 2023.

Earlier this week, the firm also announced a two-year, multi-million pound partnership with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to explore the use of high nickel and increased energy density battery cells for mass production, which it is envisaged could enable longer range EVs.

For Lotus, meanwhile, today's announcement follows £100m of investment in the car brand's UK facilities, which include manufacturing centres at Hethel for its Evija pure electric "hypercar" and its Emerira sports car, after the firm last year committed to becoming a pure-electric car brand. Lotus said such efforts were designed to "futureproof" its business and the jobs it supports.

"These are the first exciting steps on the journey towards an all-new electric sports car from Lotus," said Matt Windle, Lotus Cars' managing director. "In the coming months we will be unveiling the Type 132, an all-new and all-electric Lotus SUV and we've confirmed three more EVs are on the way."

