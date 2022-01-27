'An encouraging sign': New analysis reveals clean energy investment hit record $755bn last year

Global investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure set fresh records in 2021, soaring 27 per cent year-on-year to $755bn as investors flocked to support the accelerating clean energy transition.

That was the headline conclusion from BloombergNEF's (BNEF) annual Energy Transition Investment Trends report, which found that records were toppled once again last year, despite considerable headwinds in the form of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, escalating trade tensions, and supply constraints in a number of key sectors.

The report found that investment rose in almost every sector analysed by BNEF, including renewable energy, energy storage, electrified transport, electrified heat, nuclear, hydrogen, and sustainable materials. Only carbon capture and storage (CCS) recorded a dip in investment, although BNEF stressed that even here a wave of new projects were announced last year suggesting the pipeline for the sector is expanding.

Investment in renewable energy continued to dominate the market, with a record of $366bn committed in 2021, up 6.5 per cent from the year prior.

However, it was electrified transport, which includes spending on electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructure, that saw the most rapid growth as the world's automotive giants rushed to expand their electric fleets. Overall investment rose 77 per cent in 2021 to a record $273bn on the back of soaring demand for EVs.

Albert Cheung, head of analysis at BloombergNEF, said the record performance was particularly impressive given clean tech companies faced a number of headwinds throughout the year.

"The global commodities crunch has created new challenges for the clean energy sector, raising input costs for key technologies like solar modules, wind turbines and battery packs," he said. "Against this backdrop, a 27 per cent increase in energy transition investment in 2021 is an encouraging sign that investors, governments and businesses are more committed than ever to the low-carbon transition, and see it as part of the solution for the current turmoil in energy markets."

However, the report echoed a separate analysis from consultancy giant PwC on climate tech investment, which found investment flows between different clean tech sectors remain wildly uneven.

BNEF's analysis found that together investment in clean power and electrification, including electrified transport and heat, reached $73bn, while investment in hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and sustainable materials totalled just $24bn.

There were also massive regional variations, with Asia Pacific accounting for nearly half total global clean energy investment at $368bn and boasting the highest year-on-year growth rate at 38 per cent. In contrast, energy transition investment in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) grew by 16 per cent in 2021 to $236bn, while the Americas saw investment grow 21 per cent to $150bn.

China was once again the largest single country for energy transition investment, committing $266bn in 2021, with the US in second place with $114bn, although the EU as a bloc committed more at $154bn.

"There has never been more capital available to companies tackling the hardest aspects of the climate challenge," said Claire Curry, head of technology and innovation at BNEF. "It is true that we have solutions ready to deploy today, but there is still the need for continued innovation. All forms of corporate finance will play an important role in helping develop and scale climate-tech in the coming decade."

However, for all the rapid progress BNEF's report echoed recent warnings from the UN and International Energy Agency, warning that clean energy infrastructure deployment needs to accelerate still further if global climate goals are to be met.

The research firm's New Energy Outlook (NEO) report last year mapped out three alternative scenarios - dubbed Green, Red and Grey - for reaching net zero emissions globally by 2050 and limiting temperature increases to 1.75C. And today's report, when compared with NEO, shows investment levels need to roughly triple to an average of $2.1tr per annum between 2022-2025, in order to get on track for any of those three scenarios. They would then need to double again, to an average of $4.2tr between 2026 and 2030.

"At current growth rates, the electrified transport sector has the best chance of getting on track for such investment levels; other sectors look less likely to get on track," BNEF warned.

Matthias Kimmel, head of energy economics at BNEF, said: "The world is rapidly running out of carbon budget to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The energy transition is well underway, and moving faster than ever, but governments will need to mobilize much more finance in the next few years if we are to get on track for net zero by 2050."