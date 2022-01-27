'The world is changing': Bentley announces £2.5bn electrification investment programme

Bentley has said it will invest £2.5bn on electrifying its vehicles and transforming its Crewe headquarters into a "zero environmental impact" electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant.

Hailing its new electric investment programme as the "boldest plan of its kind in the sector", the luxury car manufacturer yesterday unveiled plans to produce its first EV by 2025 at the Midlands site and then subsequently launch a new electric model each year.

It said the investment would transform its Crewe plant, which has manufactured vehicles since 1946, into an industry-leading certified carbon neutral facility that would help it achieve its goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2030.

The so-called 'Dream Factory' will be equipped with 40,000 solar panels - up from 30,000 today - and have a 'go-to-zero' approach that aims to slash the environmental impacts of manufacturing, Bentley said, noting that it planned to keep water consumption, waste-to-landfill, and other environmental impacts to an "absolute minimum".

CEO and chairman Adrian Hallmark said the firm's new 'Beyond100 strategy' was a "major landmark" in the luxury automaker's 102-year history.

"This latest announcement regarding Bentley's Beyond100 plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company's long and illustrious history," he said. "The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030 and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility."

The car manufacturer revealed it was also investigating the use of biofuel as an alternative to fossil fuels in its cars, in particular for its heritage collection. And it stressed that it was working to push its suppliers to meet minimum sustainability standards so that it could be "end-to-end" carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Bentley published its plans the same week as figures from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirmed that volumes of battery electric vehicles produced in the UK increased 72 per cent in 2021 on the year before.

Surging electric vehicle production was a bright spot in a otherwise depressed market, with the data revealing overall car production last year fell to its lowest levels since 1956. However, EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrid vehicles bucked the trend, making up more than a quarter of the UK production market in 2021, after output across all three categories jumped 29.6 per cent.

In other industry news, Tesla this morning revealed it had achieved record profits in 2021 of $5.5bn in 2021, after selling nearly a million cars.

A trading update posted by the pioneering EV firm reveals Tesla's sales rocketed 71 per last year, and predicted the firm will see sales volumes grow by a further 50 per cent in 2022.

Founder Elon Musk hailed 2021 as "a breakthrough year for Tesla, and for electric vehicles in general".