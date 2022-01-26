Catering firm Compass Group to ban fruit and veg flown to UK by plane

Catering giant Compass Group is to ban the use of fresh fruit and vegetables that has been air-freighted from its UK and Ireland operations and instead step up its focus on local produce as part of its efforts to drive down emissions in its supply chain, the company announced yesterday.

Led by its procurement division Foodbuy, the company said it had opted to stop purchasing air freight-supplied fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a wider review of its supply chain focused on boosting regenerative agriculture, plant-based proteins, and seasonal and local sourcing.

The company's sports and hospitality arm, Levy UK & Ireland - which looks after catering at venues such as the O2 Arena, Tottenham Hotspur FC's stadium and the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow that hosted the COP26 Climate Summit - previously announced a ban on using air-freighted produce last year.

But this week the firm announced it would extend the policy across the group, alongside a series of new sustainability measures for its UK & Ireland operations, which include catering, cleaning, and facilities management across more than 6,000 locations.

In addition to banning the use of air-freighted fruit and vegetables, Compass said it would also be removing seafood from its supply chain that is ranked at the bottom end of Marine Conservation Society's (MSC) sustainable-sourcing scale, and would switch to only using free-range eggs.

Moreover, the firm said it was encouraging its chefs to rework their menus to offer more low carbon options drawing on local, seasonal, and plant-based ingredients while also stepping up efforts to reduce food waste.

"Fruit and vegetable produce is our second biggest buying category, so to have none of these items air freighted is significant," said Anne Simonnet, head of sustainability and compliance at Foodbuy. "We have worked hard to find suppliers that are closer to home - with no compromise on quality. The actions we have taken on eggs and fish are also important steps and we will continue to engage with our partners and suppliers to reduce emissions and focus on animal welfare."

The moves follow Compass Group UK & Ireland's decision last year to set a net zero emissions target for 2030, backed by plans to accelerate its shift from meat towards more plant-based proteins, operate a 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet by 2024, and explore and expand the use of eco-labelling on its food.

Yesterday, the firm said it had received a commendation of best practice for its net zero targets from the Science-Based Targets initiative, adding that it is on track to power its operations with 100 per cent renewable electricity this year.

Carolyn Ball, director for delivery of net zero at Compass Group UK & Ireland, said the firm wanted to be a "catalyst for transformative change". "We must match our intent with the urgency to act and we would like to thank our partners, suppliers, colleagues and clients for supporting us on the journey so far," she said.

In related news, meanwhile, a US study of 6,000 people led by green non-profit the World Resources Institute (WRI) has found that eco-labelling on menus can double the number of diners choosing plant-based food, according to reports in The Guardian.

The study's findings suggest that how menus are presented can have a significant impact on consumer choices, and that to encourage more environmentally-sustainable eating, restaurants should focus on promoting the taste as well as environmental benefits of plant-based meals on their menus.

