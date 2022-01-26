John Sauven steps down as head of Greenpeace UK

Greenpeace UK has today announced that executive director John Sauven is to step down at the end of this month after 14 years leading the campaign group.

He is to be replaced by as interim executive director charge by Pat Venditti who has led Greenpeace UK's campaigning programme for the past seven years.

Sauven was appointed executive director in 2007 and has led a wave of successful campaigns, frequently targeting both government policies and high-profile businesses.

For example, he played a central role in the campaigns to stop the third runway at Heathrow, end the construction of new coal plants in the UK, oppose Shell's plans to drill in the Arctic, and block controversial fracking projects in the UK.

He was also in charge of the organisation when Greenpeace activists were arrested by Russian security forces in the Arctic and held in prison for over two months, helping to secure their eventual release. And in 2013 he helped negotiate a landmark agreement to protect the Indonesian rainforest.

In addition, he green lit the launch of Greenpeace UK's Unearthed investigative journalism arm, which has delivered a string of scoops in recent years highlighting how many businesses and investors are guilty of failing to deliver on their sustainability promises.

"It's hard to express just how lucky I feel for having had the opportunity to lead an organisation like Greenpeace for the last 14 years," Sauven said. "The climate and nature crisis is the biggest challenge humanity is facing, and being able to make a contribution towards tackling it has been a huge privilege.

"Over the last few years, we have won many crucial campaigns, but there's an awful lot more work that remains to be done. This is why I'm glad to be handing over the baton to Pat, an experienced manager and leader who has overseen the incredible campaign work of the last few years."

Venditti said it was an "honour to be asked to lead an organisation like Greenpeace UK during this transition phase, and I'm very grateful to John and the board for this opportunity".

"This is going to be another crucial year for global efforts to avoid a climate catastrophe and the collapse of nature, and Greenpeace UK is ready to play its part," he added.

Sauven now plans to continue supporting Greenpeace as a volunteer and activist alongside his work with NANN-K Trust - a charity he set up with the Senegalese musician and UN ambassador Baaba Maal working in the Sahel on desertification and sustainable development.