Barclays debuts green buy-to-let mortgage for energy efficient homes

Mortgage will be on offer for new build homes | Credit: iStock

Barclays has expanded its 'green' products range, launching a new buy-to-let mortgage that offers a discount to customers who are purchasing an energy efficient home.

The new Barclays green home buy-to-let mortgage is available for purchases of new build properties that have an energy efficiency rating of 81 or above, or are in Energy Performance Certificate bands A or B, Barclays said.

Customers opting for the five-year fixed rate product would have the opportunity to save up to £1,250 on a buy-to-let mortgage of £250,000 compared to standard mortgages, according to the bank.

Lee Chiswell, head of Barclays mortgages division, said the new product would complement the bank's existing green home mortgage product, which it launched four years ago.

"Barclays was the first major UK lender to launch a green home mortgage in 2018, and we are pleased to be launching our green home buy-to-let mortgages, offering rate discounts to customers who are looking to purchase an energy efficient new build home to let, and rewarding them for making greener choices," he said.

Chiswell added that Barclays continued to "explore pioneering green products" that would help customers navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy and encourage the lending sector to innovate.