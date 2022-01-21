'A major boost for Britain': Britishvolt gigafactory project secures government backing

Plans for the UK's first large-scale gigafactory received a major boost this morning, after the project developers confirmed they had secured an offer of funding from the UK government which had unlocked a further £1.7bn from private investors.

Battery start-up Britishvolt this morning confirmed the government had made an "in principle offer of funding" for its proposed electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Northumberland through its Automotive Transformation Fund.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the proposed factory would unlock myriad benefits for the UK, from creating thousands of new jobs in the North East to putting the nation at the forefront of the global EV transition.

"Britishvolt's plan to build a new gigafactory in Northumberland is a strong testament to the skilled workers of the North East and the UK's place at the helm of the global green industrial revolution," he said. "Backed by government and private sector investment, this new battery factory will boost the production of electric vehicles in the UK, whilst levelling up opportunity and bringing thousands of new highly-skilled jobs to communities in our industrial heartlands."

BusinessGreen understands the government could invest around £100m in the project.

Britishvolt claims the plant will be able to produce enough cells to produce 300,000 EV battery packs every year, or roughly a quarter of the current market.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the investment was a "major boost for Britain and a resounding vote of confidence in the North East economy".

"In this global race between countries to secure vital battery production, this government is proud to make the investment necessary to ensure UK's retains its place as one of the best locations in the world for auto manufacturing," he added.

Britishvolt has also announced that investment giant Abrdn and real estate funds manager Tritax will spend £1.7bn on the construction of the "shell and core" of the factory, as well as an "associated supplier park".

The development is expected to bring 3,000 direct jobs to the region and another 5,000 or more in associated supply chains, according to Britishvolt.

Britishvolt executive chairman Peter Rolton said the plant would help to spur a battery supply chain in the UK.

"The news is the first step in creating a commercialised battery ecosystem, that perfectly aligns with the existing R&D ecosystem," he said. "Britishvolt will be the anchor for attracting further sections of the supply chain, be it refining or recycling, to co-locate on the Britishvolt site. This not only shortens supply chains but also allows for partners to access the abundance of renewable energy on site to truly power low carbon, sustainable battery production."

Britishvolt secured 'unicorn' status last September after it raised approximately $70m in series B financing from a raft of investors that included Swiss mining giant Glencore and UK engineering services firm NG Bailey.