'A major boost for Britain': Britishvolt gigafactory project secures government backing

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
A mock-up of the Northumberland site | Credit: Britishvolt
Image:

A mock-up of the Northumberland site | Credit: Britishvolt

Battery start-up Britishvolt announces it has been awarded an undisclosed sum from the Automotive Transformation Fund in principle, which has helped unlock a further £1.7bn from private investors

Plans for the UK's first large-scale gigafactory received a major boost this morning, after the project developers confirmed they had secured an offer of funding from the UK government which had unlocked a further £1.7bn from private investors.

Battery start-up Britishvolt this morning confirmed the government had made an "in principle offer of funding" for its proposed electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Northumberland through its Automotive Transformation Fund.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the proposed factory would unlock myriad benefits for the UK, from creating thousands of new jobs in the North East to putting the nation at the forefront of the global EV transition.

"Britishvolt's plan to build a new gigafactory in Northumberland is a strong testament to the skilled workers of the North East and the UK's place at the helm of the global green industrial revolution," he said. "Backed by government and private sector investment, this new battery factory will boost the production of electric vehicles in the UK, whilst levelling up opportunity and bringing thousands of new highly-skilled jobs to communities in our industrial heartlands."

BusinessGreen understands the government could invest around £100m in the project.

Britishvolt claims the plant will be able to produce enough cells to produce 300,000 EV battery packs every year, or roughly a quarter of the current market.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the investment was a "major boost for Britain and a resounding vote of confidence in the North East economy".

"In this global race between countries to secure vital battery production, this government is proud to make the investment necessary to ensure UK's retains its place as one of the best locations in the world for auto manufacturing," he added.

Britishvolt has also announced that investment giant Abrdn and real estate funds manager Tritax will spend £1.7bn on the construction of the "shell and core" of the factory, as well as an "associated supplier park".

The development is expected to bring 3,000 direct jobs to the region and another 5,000 or more in associated supply chains, according to Britishvolt.

Britishvolt executive chairman Peter Rolton said the plant would help to spur a battery supply chain in the UK.

"The news is the first step in creating a commercialised battery ecosystem, that perfectly aligns with the existing R&D ecosystem," he said. "Britishvolt will be the anchor for attracting further sections of the supply chain, be it refining or recycling, to co-locate on the Britishvolt site. This not only shortens supply chains but also allows for partners to access the abundance of renewable energy on site to truly power low carbon, sustainable battery production."

Britishvolt secured 'unicorn' status last September after it raised approximately $70m in series B financing from a raft of investors that included Swiss mining giant Glencore and UK engineering services firm NG Bailey.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UK government rejects plan for Aquind power cable link between France and England

Barclays debuts green buy-to-let mortgage for energy efficient homes

Most read
01

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
02

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

How green hydrogen could completely reshape the global energy map

17 January 2022 • 10 min read
04

Apocalypse maybe: Forget the worst case climate scenarios, the official government risk assessment is plenty scary enough

18 January 2022 • 8 min read
05

'Green Cold War': Why insurers and businesses should prepare for net zero geopolitical tensions

19 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

The power cable was opposed by local councils and campaigners | Credit: Stop Aquind
Infrastructure

UK government rejects plan for Aquind power cable link between France and England

Aquind claimed project would support UK climate goals, but project faced concerns over environmental impact and developer's donations to Conservative Party

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Merchants Fleet
Automotive

Merchants Fleet goes fast and furious on electrification

US delivery firm ramps up electrification plans with pre-orders for 40,000 electric vehicles

CJ Clouse, GreenBiz.com
clock 21 January 2022 • 6 min read
(L-R) Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy, and Engie's MD for thermal and supply AMEA Frederic Claux |Credit: Masdar
Aviation

Masdar taps ENGIE and TotalEnergies for UAE green hydrogen projects

Abu Dhabi clean energy giant is seeking to develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE to support production of green shipping and aviation fuels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read