Government unveils plans for waste crime crackdown

The government has today launched a fresh crackdown on waste criminals, promising to introduce a range of measures to help tackle fly-tipping and illegal waste exports.

Defra will today publish two new consultations setting out plans to strengthen background checks on waste operators, introduce mandatory digital waste tracking, overhaul existing waste record keeping, and make it easier for regulators to tackle rogue operators.

The government said its recently passed Environment Act had given it powers that allow it to require operators that handle waste to record information from the point waste is produced to the stage it is disposed of, recycled or reused.

The hope is that the data will make it easier for regulators to detect where waste is being illegally outside official waste streams - a practice that results in fly-tipping, illegal dumping, and the illegal export of waste abroad that is estimated to cost the UK economy nearly a £1bn a year.

"Waste criminals show complete disregard for our communities, the environment and the taxpayer," said Environment Minister Jo Churchill. "We have disrupted these rogue operators by giving extra powers to the Environment Agency, with nearly 1,000 illegal waste sites now being shut down each year, while our new Joint Unit for Waste Crime is successfully disrupting criminal gangs, for example, prosecuting fly tippers illegally dumping hundreds of tonnes of hazardous waste across the countryside.

"But there is more to do. Reforming the licensing system will clamp down on abuse of the system and new mandatory digital waste tracking will greatly improve transparency in the sector and make it easier for householders to check that their waste is being disposed of legally. Together, these reforms will stop criminals abusing the waste system and make it easier to prosecute offenders successfully."

The government said the new plans would build on the extra £60m given to the Environment Agency to tackle waste crime since 2014, as well as new powers to stop illegal waste sites posing a risk to the environment.

The carrier, broker, dealer consultation will now seek views from the waste industry and other stakeholders on the move from a registration to a permit-based system, which would mean those transporting or making decisions about waste must demonstrate they are competent to make those decisions.

The proposals were broadly welcomed by Sarah Poulter, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Wastes Management (CIWM), who said the trade body had spent many years highlighting the "damaging effects of waste crime on local communities, the environment and the industry".

"The launch of these consultations provides a valuable opportunity for the UK waste and resource management sector to influence its future direction and help eradicate practices which have tarnished its reputation and deterred much needed investment," she said. "Correctly implemented, these developments will provide assurance for both waste producers and managers that they are dealing with responsible collectors while directly reducing the impact of waste crime on society and the environment. They will also help to support CIWM and its members in delivering more sustainable resource management practices and help us move to a world beyond waste."

The proposals come at a time when the government is facing growing criticism of its enforcement of environmental regulations, with rogue operators blamed for undercutting legitimate businesses and leaving customers exposed to the risk of legal action and reputational damage.

Journalist and campaigner George Monbiot recently reported on how he managed to successfully registered his dead goldfish, Algernon, as an official waste carrier in a bid to highlight the weakness of the current registration system.

Meanwhile, the Guardian and the ENDS Report have run a series of stories recently detailing how some staff at the Environment Agency believe funding cuts for the watchdog's environmental protection activities and a shift in focus towards revenue generating services mean enforcement against environmental crimes is now so lax that it "no longer deters polluters".

Government funding for the agency's environmental protection work has slumped from about £170m in 2009-10 to a low of £76m in 2019-20, before rising to £94m last year.

This week Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan argued that post-Brexit the government should take a "bigger stick" approach to enforcing environmental regulations through the introduction of fines "so large they would put a major dent in companies' bottom lines and sentences that would put their bosses in jail".

He also argued that industry should ultimately cover the full cost of regulations and their enforcement.

"Now we have left the EU we have a great opportunity to rethink completely how we protect and enhance nature," he said. "We could invent a new model which would simultaneously improve the environment, deliver better for business and cost the taxpayer less."