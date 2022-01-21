Hydrogen to Humber: Equinor unveils offtake agreements for flagship hydrogen project

The UK's fledgling hydrogen industry took a significant step forward today, with the formal submission of plans for Equinor's Hydrogen to Humber (H2H) Saltend production facility as part of the region's Zero Carbon Cluster project.

The energy giant announced it has lodged the plans into phase two of the government's Cluster Sequencing Process, as it also confirmed that six industrial operators have signed agreements in support of the project that could ultimately see them make use of the resulting hydrogen.

The H2H Saltend is Equinor's flagship hydrogen project and is designed to deliver 600MW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity at the Saltend site to the east of Hull.

The project is intended to plug in to the network of carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipelines that is proposed for the region under the East Coast Cluster project that recently secured approval from the government to proceed to the next phase of its Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster programme. As such, Equinor envisages that H2H Saltend will be able to produce low carbon blue hydrogen where over 95 per cent of the emissions that result from the production of hydrogen from fossil gas is captured and stored in geological formations under the North Sea.

The project has also been located so that it can supply the resulting hydrogen to companies at the Saltend Chemicals Plant that exploring how the gas could allow them to slash emissions from a raft of carbon intensive industrial processes. Equinor said the plant has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by nearly one million tonnes annually, representing a 30 per cent reduction in the Saltend Chemicals Park's total current emissions.

The company also announced today that six prospective industrial operators have signed agreements to support the project, including potential future hydrogen supply deals that should further accelerate the development of what the company describes as "a world first-of-a-kind hydrogen value chain project".

The new partners include Centrica Storage, which operates the Easington gas storage site in East Yorkshire; INEOS Acetyls which supplies chemicals to a wide range of downstream industries and could use hydrogen instead of fossil fuels within its processes to reduce its emissions; Pensana, which is in the process of establishing the UK's first independent and sustainable rare earths processing facility at Saltend Chemicals Park; Triton Power which operates the Saltend gas-fired power station; Vital Energi, which is the energy services provider to the Yorkshire Energy Park that is proposed for the Humber Freeport Zone; and renewable bioethanol fuel producer Vivergo Fuels.

Equinor said the submission to the government has also been accompanied by 23 letters of support from organisations across the region, including MPs, local authorities, LEPs, business, and trade bodies, educational institutions and diversity groups.

"We are delighted to submit our formal plans to government for our flagship H2H Saltend project, as well as three other low carbon projects across the UK. This shows the strength of ambition from Equinor in the UK, building on its considerable experience of similar projects internationally," said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president for marketing, midstream and processing at Equinor.

"H2H Saltend is an exciting ground-breaking project which will provide low carbon hydrogen to multiple industries in the Humber by 2026, and the demand for this is clear from the industrial operators' agreements we already have in place. Importantly, it is also a major step to a wider hydrogen economy which can reduce emissions across several sectors, act as a catalyst for greater inward investment and economic growth, and working with our partners, also ultimately result in a Zero Carbon Humber."

H2H Saltend is designed to act as the kick-starter project for the wider Zero Carbon Humber scheme, a UKRI-supported partnership that is supported by 12 organisations that aim to establish the Humber as the world's first net zero industrial cluster by 2040.

Under the wide-ranging plans the hydrogen production plant would sit alongside SSE Thermal's proposed hydrogen power station at Keadby in Lincolnshire and a proposed hydrogen storage facility at Aldbrough in East Yorkshire, as well as various industrial and power generation facilities that intend to plug into the proposed East Coast Cluster network of CCS pipelines.

The government signalled its support for the plans late last year, selecting the East Coast Cluster and the Hynet Cluster in North West England and North Wales for the next phase of its Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, which could see the various projects access a share of £1bn of government funding.

However, industry insiders have repeatedly stressed that for the proposed zero carbon industrial clusters to progress at the requisite pace and scale the government urgently needs to finalise the policy framework under which new CCS and hydrogen will operate under.