Masdar taps ENGIE and TotalEnergies for UAE green hydrogen projects

Clean energy giant Masdar has unveiled plans for two of its first green hydrogen projects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the state-owned firm seeks to stake a place in the nascent global market for the zero-emission fuel.

Announced on Wednesday, the first project will see Masdar construct its first commercial-scale hydrogen production plant at Al Ruwais in the UAE, with the facility designed to deliver 200MW of production capacity to help support the development of green ammonia for shipping fuels.

The company is teaming up with French engineering giant ENGIE to develop the facility, which is set to be operational in 2025. Meanwhile, Fertiglobe - a strategic partnership between OCI NV and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which manufactures ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers - has been announced as the sole-long term offtaker for the green hydrogen produced at the site.

The news follows Masdar's separate announcement earlier this week that it is targeting 100GW of renewable energy worldwide capacity by 2030, a vast increase in ambition from the Abu Dhabi-owned firm's existing 13GW capacity level.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO at Masdar, said the new green hydrogen and ammonia project announced on Wednesday would "play a vital role in the development of the UAE's green hydrogen economy".

"By working with innovative companies like Fertiglobe, we aim to support the UAE's leadership in green hydrogen, and work toward achieving the nation's net zero emissions targets," he added.

Produced using renewable power from solar and wind farms, water, and eletrolysers, instead of natural gas, green ammonia is a versatile product that can store and transport hydrogen, and could potentially help decarbonise multiple sectors which together account for 90 percent of current global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to Masdar. Green ammonia is also an important alternative fuel in its own right, the firm added.

The latest announcement forms part of a strategic alliance established last year between Masdar and ENGIE to explore the development of a UAE-based green hydrogen hub, with the two companies looking to develop at least 2GW-worth of production capacity by 2030, backed by a total investment of $5bn.

In addition, TotalEnergies has signed up to help develop a separate Masdar-led pilot green hydrogen project in the UAE, which will be geared towards supporting production of sustainable aviation fuels.

The French oil giant joins German multinational Siemens Energy, Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa Group, the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and the Marubeni Corporation on the demonstrator plant initiative, which was first announced last year.

Having spent the past year evaluating technology suppliers, feasibility studies and conceptual designs, the project partners are aiming to proceed to the front end engineering design stage of the project later this year, with TotalEnergies tapped to provide its expertise in SAF production and offtake arrangements.

Masdar said it hoped the pilot plant could help pave the way for commercial production of low carbon SAF by helping to reduce production costs and make lower emission fuels commercially viable for airlines.

"The demonstrator plant will help to establish the commercial viability of green hydrogen as an essential decarbonised fuel of the future, and will support Abu Dhabi's development as a green hydrogen hub," said Al Ramahi. "While the hydrogen market is still at a comparatively early stage, we firmly believe that by working together with international partners on projects such as this, we can help the hydrogen market develop its full potential and it will really take off in the years to come."