Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

The new Volvo VNR Electric has a range of up to 440 km and faster charging than its predecessor (credit: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has launched an enhanced version of its Volvo VNR Electric truck, which promises to increase the maximum range of it zero tailpipe emissions models by up to 85 per cent.

The first generation Volvo VNR Electric truck had an operating range of up to 240km (150 miles), but the enhanced version of the class 8 electric truck can achieve almost double the previous range, reaching up to 440km (275 miles) on a single charge. The improved performance is largely due to improved battery design and a new six battery package option that has increased the battery's storage capacity to up to 565kWh, Volvo Trucks said.

The updated truck design is one of six all-electric 'heavy trucks' that the firm has brought to market since December 2020. The company said the latest model had been specially designed for the North American market.

The limited availability of battery or hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is considered one of the major challenges in ending the haulage industry's reliance on fossil fuels. However, manufacturers are now rushing to bring new zero emission models to market, while regulators in some countries are considering targets to effectively ban new fossil fuelled trucks from 2040 onwards.

Volvo Trucks said the new VNR Electric also offers a reduced charging time, as the 250kW charging capability provides an 80 per cent charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package, and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

Launching the updated model, Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said the pace of the company's development of electric HGVs emphasised its commitment to ensuring half of the firm's global sales are electric by 2030.

"It is a testament to Volvo Trucks' leadership in a continuously evolving industry that we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market only a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started," he said.

Production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric will begin in the second quarter of 2022 at the company's US plant in New River Valley, Virginia.

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks, added: "In only eight years' time, our goal is that half of our global truck sales are electric. The interest among customers is high, and it's quickly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports. That is very encouraging".