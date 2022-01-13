BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street failing to take action against deforestation, report claims

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street - the world's three biggest asset managers - have not made public any policies designed to avoid deforestation, according to findings published this morning by Global Canopy.

The environmental non-profit's annual Forest500 report assesses and ranks the 350 companies that produce, use, trade or sell the largest amounts of these commodities, and the 150 biggest banks, institutional investors and pension funds that finance them

The report found that financial institutions are providing $5.5trn to the 350 companies that have the most exposure to deforestation-risk in their supply chains.

It went on to highlight that even financial institutions committed to climate action, including those that have made net zero pledges "are failing to recognise the link with deforestation and undermining their targets". In the UK, Baillie Gifford, Legal & General, Janus Henderson, and Schroders have been called out for their inaction. The report found that 22 of the 150 had made net zero climate pledges but all continued to finance companies with no commitments to end deforestation, supporting them with a total $66.9bn.

Niki Mardas, executive director of Global Canopy, said: "Last year saw unprecedented political action as more than 140 governments recognised the urgent need to protect forests, yet most companies and financial institutions with the greatest ability to halt deforestation are doing little or nothing.

"As major consumer governments start to translate these commitments into hard and fast legislation, businesses which have not taken deforestation seriously are woefully unprepared and face real risks."

The food sector - manufacturers, retailers and restaurant chains - was highlighted as major source of deforestation. The sector makes up 29 per cent of Forest500 companies and a quarter do not have a deforestation commitment for any of the beef, soy and palm oil they are exposed to in their supply chain.

Meanwhile, what the group calls, Agri-commodity companies, which supply the food sector account for another 23% of companies and almost half do not have a commitment to tackle challenges.

Nigel Topping, high level champion for Climate Action at COP26, said: "Companies that interact with the food system across the value chain need to address deforestation to safeguard their future business and make a difference in protecting forests, and wildlife and the communities that depend on them, contributing to the system shift towards a nature-positive future"

At COP26 last year, asset managers pledged to play a role in tackling deforestation, with roughly 30 firms with $8.7trn in assets under management responding to the COP presidency request for financial institutions to take action to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from their portfolios by 2025.

The group includes Aviva, Storebrand Asset Management, Generation Investment Management, JGP Asset Management, NEI Investments, Impax Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England and Boston Common Asset Management.

A version of this article was originally published on BusinessGreen's sister site Investment Week