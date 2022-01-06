Trillion Trees debuts guide for investing in forest restoration

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Tree seedlings | Credit: Alex Antonelli, RBG Kew
Image:

Tree seedlings | Credit: Alex Antonelli, RBG Kew

New guide on how to ensure forest projects deliver promised benefits comes amidst soaring carbon offset prices and fresh calls for improved governance of natural capital projects

Against a backdrop of rising carbon offset prices and a surge in corporate forest protection pledges, The Trillion Trees initiative has today launched a new interactive guide to help consumers and businesses...

James Murray
More on Biodiversity

'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes
Policy

'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes

Defra says new Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery schemes will work in conjunction with incoming Sustainable Farming Incentive

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 January 2022 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Climate change

Sustainable business in 2021: Five things we learned

Amid disheartening and discouraging Covid and climate news, there are a lot of reasons for hope, writes Joel Makower

Joel Makower, GreenBiz
clock 30 December 2021 • 8 min read
Credit: Carbon Plantations
Offsets

Carbon Plantations to plant new species of CO2-cutting trees in East Anglia

Four plantations to be dominated by fast-growing Paulownia tree, which is estimated to store up to 10 times more CO2 than mixed woodland

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read