Gas Package: EU unveils sweeping plan for scaling up low-carbon gas infrastructure

A wide-ranging package of legislative measures designed to curb emissions from the gas industry unveiled by the European Commission has come under fire from campaigners and energy analysts, who have warned they could 'lock in' fossil gas infrastructure across Europe for the years to come.

The reforms, set out by the EU's executive body yesterday, have been designed to accelerate uptake of low carbon gases, such as hydrogen, that could replace fossil fuels and help deliver on the EU's goal of reducing emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 on 1990 levels.

Announcing the package, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said Europe needed to "turn the page on fossil fuels and move to cleaner energy sources".

"This includes replacing fossil gas with renewable and low carbon gases, like hydrogen," he said. "Today, we are proposing the rules to enable this transition and build the necessary markets, networks and infrastructure."

But campaigners and analysts have warned the so-called Gas Package does not take a tough enough stance on phasing out fossil gas infrastructure and risks locking in polluting projects for decades to come.

Under the new proposals, gas network operators will be asked to include information on infrastructure that can be decommissioned and repurposed. But the new rules do not set out specific targets or deadlines for phasing down or out fossil fuel gas infrastructure for operators to meet.

"The excessive influence of the fossil fuel industry has brought us to the brink of climate breakdown, yet these latest proposals continue to facilitate the privileged position of the gas industry," said Eilidh Robb, fossil fuels campaigner for Friends of the Earth. "It's time to burst the gas bubble and free Europe from the stranglehold of fossil fuels - but we will need much sharper instruments than the blunt measures put forward today."

Campaigners have also warned plans to enable a five per cent hydrogen blend into cross-border European gas supply will provide the fossil gas industry an opportunity to inflate demand for hydrogen that could in turn help justify continued investment in fossil gas infrastructure to provide a feedstock for hydrogen production.

There have been growing calls for low carbon hydrogen supplies to be ringfenced to support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, glass, chemicals, shipping, rail, and aviation, which are not amenable to electrification or other decarbonisation solutions. Analysts have pointed out the use case for low carbon hydrogen for domestic heating and road transport is less compelling and risks locking in new fossil gas infrastructure for decades to come.

Observers have also pointed out the proposals fail to challenge the gas industry's central role in making decisions about where and how the EU's fossil gas infrastructure is built.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas, which is comprised exclusively of gas companies, will continue to provide projections of future gas demand in Europe - figures analysts have pointed out are always over-estimated - and then produce a list of projects for the EU to meet that projected demand.

Furthermore, the new Gas Package sets out plans plans for a new industry body, the European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen, which would be modelled on the ENTSO-G and tasked with advancing dedicated hydrogen infrastructure across the EU and constructing of cross-border networks.

"This Gas Package proposal repeats past mistakes," said Eleanora Moro, energy systems researcher at think tank E3G. "It runs the risk of conflicts of interest in EU infrastructure planning by giving a major role to gas infrastructure operators."

Hydrogen can be extracted from fossil gas in a process called steam methane reforming. In order to be dubbed 'low carbon', all carbon emisisons generated through this process must then be captured and safely stored to deliver so-called 'blue hydrogen'.

However, the fuel can also be produced with zero greenhouse gas emissions by using renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrolysis to produce so-called 'green hydrogen. Environmental campaigners maintain that green hydrogen is where the nascent industry should focus its energies, given the lower risk of methane leakage and the potential for lower costs compared to carbon capture and storage technologies.

The European Commission has confirmed plans to introduce a new certification scheme that would enable those buying hydrogen on the European market to differentiate between whether the gas supplied is 'renewable' or 'low carbon'.

The Gas Package also sets out new rules for oil, gas, and coal producers to tackle their methane emissions. Fossil fuel operators will be required to step up methane emission tracking, to enhance detection and repair of leaks of the greenhouse gas, and to curtail emissions-intensive venting and flaring practices. The bloc is targeting an 80 per cent reduction in methane emissions by 2030 from the energy sector.

The proposals will need to be agreed by member states and the European Parliament before being enacted, fuelling hopes among campaigners that they could be strengthened in the coming months.