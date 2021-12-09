'Electric Hubs': GRIDSERVE revs up plans for more than 20 new motorway charging stations

GRIDSERVE has today announced plans to further expand the UK's electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network, unveiling proposals for more than 20 new 'Electric Hubs' that are set to open at motorway service stations in 2022.

The new EV charging hubs will each boast up to 12 ultra high-power chargers, capable of adding 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes, GRIDSERVE confirmed. The majority of hubs will be installed by the end of March, with a further 50 installations expected later in the year.

The company also announced two new 'Electric Forecourts' are under construction at Gatwick Airport and Norwich, which are also due to open in 2022.

Following the opening of its first 'Electric Forecourt' in Essex last year, GRIDSERVE is working on ambitious plans to deliver over 100 such sites and has been granted planning permission for new sites in Uckfield, Gateshead, Plymouth, and Bromborough among others, with plans for another 30 sites under development.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said "charging has to be simple and free of anxiety, which is why we've designed our network entirely around the needs of drivers".

Installing EV charging infrastructure is vital to accelerate the uptake of EVs ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. A report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) this week revealed that public charger installations are lagging behind soaring demand for EVs, with just one on-street public charger installed for every 52 new EV registrations last year.

A similar report from earlier in the year, found a significant regional discrepancy in access to chargers. However, GRIDSERVE stressed it is planning to install some of its new electric hubs in areas making less progress in vehicle electrification, such as Wales and Cornwall.

The new Electric Forecourt at Gatwick, will be located on the approach to Gatwick's South Terminal, adjacent to the M23, and will have capacity for 36 EVs to be charged at one time. The site will also have a café, waiting area, supermarket, and children's play area.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at Gatwick Airport, said: "Our new high-powered charging facility - delivered by GRIDSERVE - will help meet the increasing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the airport, including the growing number of our passengers who own electric vehicles and need fast, convenient and effective charging facilities.

"The new charging infrastructure will also benefit people right across our community, including thousands of staff who live locally, businesses looking to introduce electric vehicle fleets - even those operating busses and trucks - and also local residents who may be considering buying an electric-powered car but were undecided due to the lack of charging facilities."

The latest investment in new charging infrastructure follows GRIDSERVE's acquisition of Ecotricity's national charging network, Electric Highway, in June. GRIDSERVE said that following the deal it has already invested tens of millions of pounds to create new electric hubs across the motroway network, replacing 300 existing chargers and install 130 additional AC chargers.

All of GRIDSERVE's chargers are supplied with 100 per cent renewable energy generated at the company's own solar farms, and as part of today's update the company also announced it is developing hybrid solar and battery farms that will enable every kW of energy taken from the grid by a GRIDSERVE EV charger to be put back into the grid by a GRIDSERVE solar farm.