Morrisons unveils new eco-friendly cleaning products

Morrisons new range of eco cleaning products includes laundry detergent, anti-bacterial spray, sponges and washing up liquid, among other items | Credits: Morrisons
New range of environmentally-friendly sprays, detergents, and sponges are priced from £1

Morrisons has this week launched Morrisons eco, a range of environmentally friendly cleaning products, including anti-bacterial spray, toilet cleaner, laundry detergent, and sponges and cloths, at prices that start from £1.

The products are made from plant-based and vegan ingredients, and are part of the supermarket's first Leaping Bunny Cruelty Free certified range.

"We've seen a boom in the popularity of more environmentally friendly products and we know our customers want to shop more sustainably," said James Crabtree, senior household buying manager at Morrisons. "We're excited to be able to provide them with an even bigger variety of cleaning products - that look and smell great - to pick up as part of their weekly shop, without breaking the bank."

The products, which also include fabric conditioner, washing up liquid, toilet paper, and kitchen roll, are all packaged in fully-recyclable packaging.

Morrisons said it had launched the range in response to customer demand for affordable eco-friendly cleaning products. The supermarket found that four in five customers said they cared about the environment, while 45 per cent said they had purchased an eco-friendly household product in the last six months.

